HIV, second case of recovery from the virus without drugs

It is the second case of spontaneous remission fromHIV globally. The entire clinical path of the patient, coming from the city of Esperanza, was followed by the scientists of the Massachusetts General Hospital he was born in Ragon Institute and, subsequently, it was documented in an article in the specialized journal Annals of Internal Medicine.

The mechanism of action of thehuman immunodeficiency has been described over the years as an underhanded presence, able to hide from the drugs used in the treatments and from the immune response arose from them; in fact, it performs multiple copies of its genome within the host’s DNA, creating a basin also useful for the production of further particles over time. For this reason, those affected by the disease are forced to follow pharmacological courses on a daily basis, such as antiretroviral therapy which blocks its reproduction even without eliminating it.

As early as 2020, doctors failed to find intact viral sequences in the first patient from San Francisco with the infection. They had therefore theorized that the immune system had been able to eliminate the presence of the virus in the reservoirs thus blocking the replication without taking medications.

It was precisely these tanks, along with the T cells, to end up under observation by the team led by the immunologist Xu Yu; between the two cases there would be multiple similarities as reported by Yu: “ These findings suggest that there may be a path to sterilizing treatment in people whose immune systems cannot fight HIV. T cells, a common feature of these two virus control cases, could drive this response. If we could understand the immune mechanisms behind these cases, we could develop effective treatments for AIDS “.