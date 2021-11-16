HIV, there is a second patient not being treated who no longer has a trace of the virus

This is the second time this has happened. After a woman from San Francisco, today is the turn of a Mexican patient. Scientists at Massachusets General Hospital have indeed identified another HIV-positive person, not being treated, which, however it no longer has traces of the HIV genome. The negative result comes from tests carried out on 1.5 billion blood cells and taken from the patient’s tissues. The findings, which may open up new research perspectives on the mechanisms of action of HIV and our immune system, are published in Annals of Internal Medicine.

Beware of elite controllers

In HIV positive patients, the use of antiretroviral drugs suppresses the replication of the virus, significantly reducing the viral load. However HIV is not completely eliminated: it is present, in a hidden way, in the so-called tanks (reservoir) of latent virus and is still detectable through particular analyzes. Antiretrovirals, in fact, cannot completely destroy these reservoirs. However, there are some patients, called elite controllers, which, while still having these natural virus containers, they manage to suppress HIV and never develop the disease, full-blown AIDS. Scientists have been aware of this particular condition for some time, which affects less than 0.5% of HIV-positive people.

An almost unique case

The group led by Xu Yu, a researcher at Massachusetts General Hospital, MIT and Harvard Medical School, has long been studying how virus reservoirs behave. The group recently documented, in the magazine Nature, the case of “San Francisco patient”The elite controllers, in which the HIV genome had disappeared after testing billions of cells. From the evidence obtained so far, his immune system may have eliminated the viral reservoir on its own. The discovery is extraordinary, according to the authors, because it opens up new avenues for the search for one sterilizing care, that is for the total eradication of all traces of HIV from the body.

Today, then, there is a new case, always identified by Xu Yu’s group: the patient of Esperanza (in the state of Puebla, in central Mexico). From the analysis of 1.19 billion blood cells and half a million cells taken from tissues, there is no trace of the HIV genome.

What happens in the elite controllers

In the elite controllers the researchers have focused on targeted responses of some T cells of the immune system (CD4 and CD8 T lymphocytes) against HIV specific regions associated with virus control. Alterations in these regions weaken the pathogen and its ability to replicate: this is why they are interesting targets for studies on new treatments. For example, a vaccine therapeutic, recently presented at the 2021 Croi Conference by Beatriz Mothe of the Institute for Research on AIDS IrsiCaixa, in Spain, which – according to initial data on a small sample of patients – made it possible to stop taking medications for a period of at least 5 months, maintaining a very low viral load.

Today it will be necessary to better understand how the T cells of the two patients in whom there is no trace of the virus act, and to compare the action of the immune system of the two individuals. The focus is on killer T lymphocytes. “We are investigating the possibility of inducing this type of immunity in people being treated with antiretrovirals through vaccination – adds Yu – with the purpose of educate their immune systems to control the virus without these drugs“.