‘Hive’ – theatrical release March 4









‘Hive’ is the Kosovar Blerta Basholli’s debut feature. The film, based on a true story, delves into the kosovo war through a woman that, without news of her husband, rebels against the conservatism of his environment to get ahead, encouraging other women along the way.

The film stars Yllka Gashiwho won the award for best actress at the 66 Valladolid International Film Week (Seminci). complete the cast Çun Lajçi, Aurita Agushi, and Kumrije Hoxha.

Participates in the film Elizabeth Moss as executive producer. For the protagonist of ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’, “’Hive’ is a poignant, eloquent and unforgettable story about the will to survive and empowerment through unwavering vision”.

“The film’s intimate portrayal of one woman’s struggle for independence leads us to understand the possibility of change, and Blerta’s powerful narration masterfully captures the self-determination of people around the world to overcome oppression”says Moss.

Blerta Basholli notes that “I have long admired the work of Elisabeth Moss and am honored that she has joined our project. She couldn’t be more proud and excited. Fahrije Hoti was able to overcome adversity and build her business thanks to the support of women in her community. have the support of Elisabeth Moss as Partner to share Fahrije’s story makes my heart burst.”

‘Hive’ received innumerable awards, among them three great ones stand out awards in the international category of sundance festival 2021the most important appointment with independent cinema: Grand Jury Prize, Audience Award and Best Director Award.

It was also Shortlisted for the Oscar for Best International Film for Kosovo being included in the shortlist of 15 films who would compete for the coveted statuette. is the first film in the history of Kosovo to pass the Oscar selection.

Synopsis

Fahrije’s husband disappeared in the Kosovo war. In addition to pain, his family is suffering the economic consequences of the war. In order to support her two children and her mother-in-law, she opens a small farming business, but in the traditional patriarchal village where she lives, her ambition and efforts to empower herself and other women are not seen as positive. Fahrije struggles not only to keep her family afloat, but also against a hostile community that encourages her to fail.

About the director

Blerta Basholli is a writer and director with a unique visual and realistic style. Her stories address social and gender issues of the country where she was born and raised, Kosovo. In 2008 she was awarded the Deans Scholarship in the Film Graduate Program at the Tisch School of the Arts at NYU. He lived in New York for four years, where he had the opportunity to work on various film projects as a student.

In 2011, he returned to his birthplace wheree wrote, directed and worked on many short and feature films. ‘Hive’ is his debut film, which he has been developing since 2011.

Blerta Basholli states that: “A widow should only do housework, respect her in-laws and stay at home. These were the words that Fahrije Hoti heard every day about getting a driver’s license and starting to support her children after losing her husband during the last war in Kosovo.”

“In addition to being a woman and a mother, I was intrigued by her will and power, not only to survive, but to achieve something great and never look back. Her positivity and energy are mesmerizing. That’s something she wanted to bring to the screen, a strong and colorful female character, a female lead who needed to be seen by Kosovo and by a wider audience. Her decision to get on with her life no matter what it was was confusing, painful, sometimes even funny, but deeply inspiring,” says Basholli.

Direction: Blerta Basholli.

Year: Kosovo, 2021.

Distribution: Yllka Gashi, Cun Lajci, Aurita Agushi, Kumrije Hoxha, Adriana Matoshi, Molikë Maxhuni, Blerta Ismaili, Kaona Sylejmani, Mal Noah SafQiu, Xhejlane Terbunja, Ilir Prapashtica, Bislim Muçaj, Blin Sylejmani.

Production: Yll Uka, Valon Bajgora, Agon Uka, Britta Rindelaub, Tomi Salkovski, and Paskal Semini.

Distribution: Cinemaran.

Premiere: March 4, 2022.

