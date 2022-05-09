HLA buys its second medical center in Zaragoza

Alfredo Pérez Lambán, medical director of the HLA Montpellier Clinic.

The HLA group has acquired 90.82 percent of the shares of the Zaragoza Medical Center (CMZ). The incorporation of this center, which from now on will be called HLA Zaragoza Medical Center, will allow strengthen the healthcare offer HLA Montpellier and bring some of its services closer to the city centre.

“The privileged location of the Zaragoza Medical Center in the heart of the city, such as the Gran Vía, will facilitate accessibility of our present and future patients”, explains the director of Clínica HLA Montpellier, Alfredo Perez Lamban. In a first phase, HLA specialists in general surgery, traumatology, urology, gynecology and paediatrics have already traveled, who have been consulting at the CMZ facilities for a few months. “The objective now is to maximize its portfolio of services and specialties, to make it a health benchmark such as HLA Clínica Montpellier for Zaragoza and Aragonese”, the company indicates in a note.

This operation establishes synergies in diagnostic tests and laboratory of clinical analysis, as well as diagnostic imaging and other tests. In addition, Clínica HLA Montpellier will make available to the CMZ 61 medical-surgical specialtiesa surgical and obstetric area, hospitalization, intensive care, oncology day hospital, rehabilitation gym and physiotherapy, as well as the continuing care in the emergency department general and specialized hospitals.

HLA Montpellier also has special units such as surgery for morbid and metabolic obesity, cardiological diagnosis, hemodynamics and electrophysiology, plastic, aesthetic and reconstructive surgery, orthopedic surgery and traumatology, digestive and hepatobiliary-pancreatic surgery, urological surgery and assisted reproduction, among others.



Zaragoza Medical Center Services

On the other hand, the Zaragoza Medical Center, with a dimension of 600 square meters, currently has a Adult Primary Carewith ten doctors, and twelve own specialties plus (Allergology, Rheumatology, Gynaecology, Dermatology, Endocrinology and Nutrition, Cardiology, Psychology, Psychiatry, General Surgery, Urology, Traumatology and a continuing care point for Ambulatory Emergencies).

With this agreement, the patients of both institutions will be able to mutually benefit from their respective healthcare services, which will complement each other and in most cases will be duplicated. The medical director of the HLA Montpellier Clinic has highlighted that this operation provides a added value for your patients and policyholders and ratifies the HLA Group’s commitment to the best coverage and health for people.