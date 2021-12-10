Hlabano (Amref): “In South Africa Omicron has serious effects only for the unvaccinated”

“The partially reassuring data coming from South Africa must not distract the world from the need to tackle the pandemic as a global phenomenon, which is not fought with travel bans and vaccine accumulation, but with greater transparency and trust between nations” . Boniface Hlabano is the head of Amref Health Africa in South Africa. From Pretoria he tells HuffPost the situation of a country that has become, in an instant, the center of the world and its appendage.

Two weeks ago, after South African scientists discovered the Omicron variant, South Africa became the center of the world. In recent days, somewhat more reassuring news has arrived, at least on the severity of the symptoms, while the increased contagiousness continues to cause concern. What is the situation on the pitch?

“Immediately, the discovery of the Omicron variant caused immense panic around the world. Many countries have quickly adopted travel restrictions from southern Africa, despite the contrary opinion of the World Health Organization. But Omicron, as we have seen, was already spreading to other continents. What we are seeing now in South Africa is that this variant is more contagious, but less severe in terms of severe symptoms and hospitalizations. Relative to the number of cases, relatively few patients need intensive care admission and oxygen. The most serious cases are all among unvaccinated people, which confirms the effectiveness of vaccines in fighting the Covid-19 disease. Today we know that vaccines – at least those currently available – do not stop the infection but are extraordinarily effective in reducing disease severity and deaths. Fortunately, this correlation is becoming increasingly evident also in the eyes of the population, as shown by the new momentum registered by the vaccination campaign: more and more people ask for and obtain the vaccine, with the result that the percentage of vaccinated people is gradually increasing “.

Despite the reassuring data, many experts agree that the picture is not yet complete. In particular, the increase in pediatric hospitalizations in two of the largest hospitals in the country is striking. What does this increased prevalence among children tell us?

“This increase in cases among children – higher than in the second and third waves – suggests greater transmission at the community level. It is an area of ​​interest that requires more study. South Africa has very recently opened up to vaccination for the 12-17 age group: it is therefore likely that Omicron schools have found particularly fertile ground for its diffusion ”.

South Africa is still subject to travel restrictions from the European Union, the United States, Japan and many other countries. What is the impact of these measures on the country’s economy and on people’s lives?

“Tourism operators are suffering heavy losses, but the isolation in which the country has plunged penalizes various sectors, from industry to catering. It will take a long time to absorb the impact of this travel ban. A positive signal came from Germany, which has reopened the possibility for German citizens to travel to South Africa (but not vice versa, ed). The hope is that Berlin’s move will encourage other countries to reconsider their decisions, because we believe there are better ways of containing the pandemic than a complete travel ban ”.

Only yesterday the WHO launched a new appeal against the temptation of rich countries to accumulate vaccines to face the pandemic with boosters. Is there a lesson in your opinion that we should learn – or should have learned – from Omicron?

“We have an immense lesson to learn: in the face of a global public health emergency, it is not possible to have a part of the world that has such a hard time accessing vaccines. The more African states remain on the sidelines of global vaccination, the more likely it is the emergence of new mutations that risk putting us back on the road. Thinking of getting out of the pandemic by looking only within one’s own borders is a wishful thinking, because the virus will continue to move and be a problem for the whole of humanity. Taking care of everyone is the only way to face this challenge ”.

Vaccine shortages were a problem for South Africa early in the year; then the vaccines arrived, but their entry – from Johnson & Johnson to AstraZeneca – was accompanied by controversy and setbacks. South Africa was, along with India, the country that most insisted on a temporary suspension of vaccine patents. That proposal still lies unheard. Did South Africans get the impression that the West wanted to keep the “best” vaccines for itself and pass on the less effective ones to Africa?

“Surely there was a problem of adhering to the vaccination campaign, given that, despite the availability of doses, only 26% of the population is immunized with two doses, a percentage very far from the 67% that the government had set out to achieve. by the end of 2021. Now I expect the numbers to grow very rapidly. Certainly there has been a problem of transparency and information sharing on a global level, in a climate of mutual mistrust and suspicion between nations. This problem will continue to exist as long as we attribute a nationality to both the virus and the vaccines – ‘South African’ variant, ‘American’ or ‘German’ vaccine – instead of adopting a universal language. Labels of this type feed a climate of mistrust that is exacerbated with measures such as the travel ban, when what we need is greater collaboration and mutual trust. A more equitable and transparent distribution of vaccines would certainly help to counter the perception of many Africans of being left behind and obtaining only the leftovers of other continents ”.

What are the activities with which Amref supports the health authorities of South Africa, in this particular emergency?

“Before the arrival of Omicron, we were already engaged in information, prevention and reconstruction / monitoring of transmission chains. We are now in contact with the African Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) to increase our support in promoting the vaccination campaign with awareness-raising and mobilization activities ”.