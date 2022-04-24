H&M brings to Spain the bikini inspired by Julia Roberts’ “Pretty Woman”

beautiful woman It is a well-remembered film in the film industry. Her script and wardrobe today is a reference, but that polka dot bikini that Julia Roberts wore in the film is much more so. In fact, H&M has this bikini and puts it on sale in Spain so that we can all get hold of it.

Summer is practically here, and many of us have the habit of wearing a different bikini during this time, and we are pleased to announce that The famous Swedish brand has for sale its version of this bikini that we have talked about at a low cost price.

Each piece of this swimsuit has a different price, but we assure you that You will not spend more than 25 euros on this bikini set. Do you want to know more about it?



Bikini by H&M

You can look like Julia Roberts with this bikini, which you will instantly recognize

Without a doubt, it will be quite familiar to you because it is inspired by this bikini from the movie. Her top with the characteristic style of the garment in the film it has a light brown color and has a great variety of white polka dotswhich you will surely remember to a great extent.

It has padded cups and the straps it has are adjustable.so we can adjust this garment perfectly to our body (in addition to the fact that H&M has it in several sizes for all of us).

The bottom piece is high waisted panty that completes the look of the bikini and that has the same style as the top. These are comfortable and will allow us to move without problems, in addition to that we can show off our legs ideally for the beach.

The top is priced at 14.99 euros, but the panties only cost 9.99 eurosso it becomes a very accessible and very good looking bikini, so we would not rule this bikini out as one of our favorites to go to the beach this summer.