HM Ciocc cares for 3,820 cancer patients in 2021

The director of HM Ciocc Madrid, Antonio Cubillo.

The Clara Campal Comprehensive Oncology Center HM Ciocc has treated 3,820 cancer patients in 2021, 16 percent more in a year, consolidating itself as the first private ‘Cancer Center’ by number of new patients and places it as the private oncology reference in Spain.

Of this total, the headquarters that HM Hospitales has in Madrid has been the one that has treated the greatest number of patients (3,368), followed by Barcelona (242) and Galicia (210). In reference to consultations and treatments, last year a total of 45,978 and 15,985 were carried out, respectively. Also, the demand for Genetic Oncology Council has increased more than 50 percent, reaching more than a hundred requests.

Likewise, this type of query currently represents 3 percent of HM Ciocc’s global healthcare activity, but it is estimated that as research provides more information, the demand will continue to increase in the coming years. In fact, the group explains that, although Covid-19 has continued to keep hospitals more or less stressed, HM Ciocc professionals have continued to care for their patients, both in person and through video consultation and telephone follow-up.

The director of HM Ciocc Madrid, Anthony Cubillo, considers that “there are a number of factors that have earned HM Cioccse the trust of patients. we have some highly specialized professionals They have very advanced technological equipment that favors precise diagnosis and the most effective personalized treatment. In addition, they have the opportunity to combine healthcare activity with research, developing numerous clinical trials, whose main objective is to bring the most innovative therapies to each patient as soon as possible. All this allows us to continue being a reference cancer center throughout Spain”.

Among the new cases, throughout 2021, 92 percent corresponded to the diagnosis and treatment of people with solid tumorswhile 8 percent were people with oncohematological tumors. Thus, the cases of patients with digestive have been those that have experienced a greater increase, becoming with 32 percent in the most treated type of cancerahead of the mom (27 percent), the genitourinary (19 percent) and that of lung (11 percent).

Networking through three locations

Joan Albanelldirector of HM CIOCC Barcelona, ​​points out that one of the differential values ​​of HM Ciocc Barcelona since it began its activity in 2019 is that “patients are treated in a comprehensive and personalized manner, being attended by the different specialists that make up the specific committees for each type of tumor. In addition, much progress has been made in the protocolization in a transversal way between the three headquarters of HM Ciocc on Diagnosis and treatment of major tumors”.

In this way, Jordi Remon, oncology coordinator at HM Ciocc Barcelona, ​​adds that “one of the most outstanding skills of the HM Hospitales network of centers is knowing how to carry out joint clinical research projects and the ability to make a multidisciplinary assessment of patients with different national specialists who are experts in the various disciplines”.

For its part, Theresa Curieldirector of HM Ciocc Galicia, also highly values ​​the multidisciplinary work carried out in the Group and is pleased with “having recovered and even improved healthcare activity from before the pandemic. Currently, not only do we receive patients from Santiago de Compostela, but we also receive referrals from different private centers in Galicia, which is why the Hospital HM La Esperanza has established itself as the private ‘Cancer Center’ in Galicia”. Thus, in 2021, almost a thousand chemotherapy treatments were carried out, 18 percent more than the previous year.

HM Ciocc research results

Throughout 2021, HM Ciocc oncologists and researchers have been involved in 227 clinical trials in which more than 800 patients have taken part. In this way, research in oncology has accounted for almost 80 percent of the total number of studies carried out within the group last year. In this way, Jose Maria Castellanoscientific director of the HM Hospitales Research Foundation, indicates that “there have been 110 trials in Phase I and 117 in phases II/III. As for the areas in which these studies have been carried out, they have been in the head and neck, breast, digestive, genitourinary, ovary, prostate, lung and hematology”.

In this area, professionals HM Ciocc add a total of 51 publicationsamong which that of Cubillo stands out in The New England Journal of Medicine with the results of the ‘Covacta’ cancer study. The scientific director of the HM Hospitales Research Foundation, José María Castellano, assures that “the increase in the number of publications by our professionals and the relevance of their work is closely related to the increasing increased research activity that develops in the group.