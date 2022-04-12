H&M: Gigi Hadid is the star of the new “Hotel Hennes” campaign!

In its latest advertising campaign, H&M invited Gigi Hadid to come and play luxury guests to promote the new collection.

For its new campaign, H&M has hired the services of Gigi Hadid. Discover the remarkable appearance of the top in this new ad which gives pride of place to the new collection. MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z.

A controlled seasonal look

This season is off to a strong start at H&M, which has just entered the store very attractive new pieces. As usual, the beloved brand of fashionistas follows the trends to the letter.

At the brand, we are even preparing for the next season. Indeed, summer will arrive faster than we think… It is therefore time to start thinking about her summer look.

Sunny days seem to be settling in for good. Winter seems like a distant memory and finally a lighter fashion can enter our dressing room!

Why not be seduced by buying one or two dresses to treat yourself ? At H&M, it’s not the choice of models that is lacking!

The brand has in store for us these days some very beautiful pieces that are just waiting to be integrated into our wardrobe. Like this perfect dress for spring with its patterns in the form of blue, black and white paint stains.

On the accessories side too, the ready-to-wear label manages to make us happy. Indeed, these are often essential to put an end to a successful look.

In store, you will find everything you need to perfectly complete your outfit. Necklaces, earrings, scarves… The brand necessarily has in store the little piece you need to make you perfect!

Gigi Hadid stars in new H&M ad

She knows what her loyal customers are sure to like. Besides, one of them, Kate Middletondo not hesitate to regularly shop there to create a look that is always on top.

And it’s not just the Duchess of Cambridge who strongly validates the Swedish label. For his side too, Gigi Hadid happens to be a die-hard H&M fan.

So much so that the model appears in the brand’s new advertising. In effect, Bella Hadid’s sister figure in the brand’s latest campaign called “Hotel Hennes”in which she plays the role of a concierge at a luxury hotel.

Dressed like a receptionist, the star welcomes a host of guests to a fictional establishment. She thus receives Jill Kortleve, Precious Lee or even Devyn Garcia pell-mell throughout this colorful and playful advertisement.

Directed by Bardia Zeinali, this advertising film is intended as an ode to travel and fashion. “I like the humor of Bardia’s work”the 26-year-old model told Vogue.

Gigi Hadid says that the favorite passage of this spot remains by far the choreography of the waiters and the guests dancing by the pool, while Jill Kortleve, is served a peanut butter sandwich.

By the young woman’s own admission, this moment of filming was a real pleasure for her. “We had a wonderful weekend working, dancing and doing karaoke”remembered with enthusiasm the muse of H&M.