HM Hospitales performs 3.5 million outpatient consultations

The president of HM Hospitales, Juan Abarca Cidón.

has grown in all hisduring the 2021 financial year, as reported by the company this Tuesday through a statement, where the group, which has 16 hospitals, 1,421 beds and 103 operating rooms, indicates that it carried out a little more thanwhich implies a substantial increase of 22.8 percent.

“This 2021 the terrible covid-19 pandemic has marked a good part of the efforts made by the Group’s health and non-health professionals for whom I only have words of gratitude for the effort in caring for patients without neglecting the rest of the sick and pathologies. We are aware that there have been and continue to be hard times; but this gratitude also turns into satisfaction because the good work of our professionals and the assistance offered by our centers makes more and more citizens bet on HM Hospitales to respond to their health needs. The data from these healthcare rates attest to this”, commented the president of HM Hospitales, Juan Abarca Cidón.

In a very similar line of growth, it is confirmed that more and more patients go to the HM Hospitals Emergencies to respond to their emergencies and peremptory health needs, since 2021 they were attended more than 600,000 emergencies, 27.1 percent more than the previous year. “The growth of both indicators in the midst of a pandemic and with the wide range of private and public healthcare available in Spain is an unequivocal sign that the quality of our professionals and our services are worthy of the trust of patients”, highlighted the director corporate doctor of HM Hospitales, Jesus Pelaez.

In 2021 it has also increased in 4.5 percent the number of births. In fact, 6,246 babies came into the world helped by the professionals of Gynecology and Obstetrics in the Maternity Hospitals of HM Hospitales. Between all the centers of the Group, spread over Madrid, Catalonia, Galicia, Castilla y León and Castilla La Mancha, almost 50,000 surgeries and more than 88,000 hospital discharges were granted3.4 percent and 6.6 percent more than the previous year.

Similarly, more than 11 million laboratory studiesmore than 1.1 million radiological studies and more than 30,000 outpatient surgeries, which shows 21.9 percent increases38.4 percent and 32.5 percent, respectively.

“All these figures confirm an upward trend that can only serve as a stimulus to continue betting on offering the highest quality of care to our patients. Similarly, in the company’s DNA is to offer cutting-edge health technology, encourage among our professionals, teaching and research to create a cocktail with these ingredients that translates into offering better services for people’s health care”, highlighted Peláez.

More than 60,000 covid patients treated

As for Covid-19, some 60,000 patients were treated for suspicion of this pathology in HM Hospitales centers during 2021, of which 2,500 have needed to be admitted either to the ward or to Intensive Care.

By province, the Community of Madrid continues to be the main care area that concentrates the Group’s healthcare activity thanks to its seven hospitals and 14 polyclinics. The most outstanding figures refer to the development of more than 2.4 million external consultationsSome 370,000 emergencies were attended, there were 4,845 births and more than 26,000 surgeries were performed. The magnitudes of care are completed by more than 51,000 hospital discharges, 8.5 million laboratory studies and more than 740,000 radiological studies.

Assistance activity by territories

Galiciawith its four centers and three polyclinics, is the second territory in importance according to its assistance activity. In 2021, more than 350,000 outpatient consultations were carried out, more than 90,000 emergencies were attended, there were 1,258 births and more than 11,000 surgeries were performed. The magnitudes of care are completed by 17,000 hospital discharges, 1.6 million laboratory studies and some 150,000 radiological studies.

The third territory by importance is Barcelona, with its three hospitals and three polyclinics in which in 2021 more than 444,000 outpatient consultations were scheduled, more than 107,000 emergencies were attended, there were 57 births and more than 9,000 surgeries were performed. They complete the healthcare magnitudes 15,000 hospital dischargesmore than 870,000 laboratory studies and some 147,000 radiological studies.

With very similar figures to Barcelona, ​​it stands Lionwhich has two hospitals and a polyclinic where more than 270,000 outpatient consultations were carried out, more than 35,000 emergencies, there were 86 births and more than 2,200 surgeries were performed. Some 4,000 hospital discharges, more than 387,000 laboratory studies and some 91,000 radiological studies complete the care magnitudes.