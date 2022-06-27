H&M is inspired by Kanye West’s Yeezy Slide for its tap shoes!

This summer, H&M has decided to bet on new ultra-trendy tap shoes! And the brand’s creations look like Yeezy Slides.

Are you looking for THE shoes for this summer? H&M should make you happy ! Indeed, new tap shoes may catch your eye… And they look a lot like Yeezy Slides. MCE TV reveals everything to you.

H&M brings out the heavy artillery

Over the years, H&M has stood out from the competition! For each season, stylists are constantly digging into brain to seduce their customers.

And that’s not all… To mark the occasion, the marketing teams are also betting on brand muses. In the past, the group has collaborated with countless stars.

Like David Beckham, Katy Perry. But also Vanessa Paradis, Miranda Kerr or even Gidi Hadid. Class, right?!

And that’s not all. Celebrities also like to do their little shopping in the store.

Even crowned heads are not left out. In the UK, Kate Middleton is a true fashion icon!

Since joining the Windsor clan, the happy mother of three has never made a fashion faux pas. A great feat!

It is not uncommon to see it with H&M pieces on a daily basis. For her official appearances, the Duchess only opts for chic and sober outfits.

Less is more as they say ! Unsurprisingly, the clothes she wears meet subsequently a resounding success in stores.

In any case on the Web, the Swedish giant tease constantly its new collections. And for this summer, a pair of shoes is also likely to unleash passions. The proof in pictures!

These slides will not leave anyone indifferent

As you can see, H&M therefore wanted to strike hard in this period summer! This time, sublime yellow tap shoes were given pride of place.

Simple and trendy, you can wear them with any outfit. pants or a dress, you choose!

In any case, the style of this pair is a little reminiscent Kanye West’s Yeezy Slides. Kim Kardashian’s ex-husband has always been avant-garde in its ideas.

A lot of brands have even tried to draw inspiration from it… like Adidas! According to the interpreter of “Stronger, the Adilette 22 slides would be a plagiarism of his own tap dancing. The height!

Stung to the quick, the happy father of 4 children very quickly expressed his anger on the Web. ” Kasper [Rørsted, CEO d’Adidas, ndlr]I do not accept this blatant copying, he wrote in a publication. ” This pair represents the lack of respect that people with power have towards talents. It’s about a fake pair of Yeezy created by adidas“.

The rap star also added: It’s for anyone who would like to claim things but thinks they can’t at the risk of losing their contract or being considered crazy. Courage is not being afraid. Courage corresponds to the action of overcoming fear to tell the truth!“.

It remains to be seen whether Kanye West will cry foul after seeing saw this new pair launched by H&M. To be continued !