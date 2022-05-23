H&M is selling the perfect clothes for an outdoor run!

Do you like doing sports? Know that the H&M brand has unveiled a new range to wear for all your outdoor activities!

Once again, H&M has decided to strike hard to surprise its consumers. If you are a sports fan, this article is for you. At the latest news, the brand has marketed new pieces to wear urgently during your sporting activities. MCE TV reveals everything to you.

Do your shopping at H&M

Every year, H&M struggles pto stand out competition. Everything is done to build customer loyalty.

So for all seasons, you are constantly spoiled for choice. Between shoes, clothes or even bags, it is impossible not to find what you are looking for.

For its new campaigns, the H&M marketing teams often call on renowned muses. Like Katy Perry, Miranda Kerr, Vanessa Paradis, David Beckham.

But also Kendall Jenner or Gigi Hadid. Like the other members of her illustrious family, Kris Jenner’s daughter is a true fashionista.

All his clothing choices are dissected in the media and social networks. Thanks to her notoriety, the pretty brunette also collaborates with the biggest fashion houses.

Every Fashion Week, North’s aunt does brilliantly the show during fashion shows. However, his beginnings in this environment were not easy.

Indeed, his family name has harmed him several times. But never mind. All of that is ancient history!

To stay on top, Kendall Jenner loves to play sports. Indoors, but also outdoors. And a whole new H&M collection might just hit him in the eye. The proof !

These clothes have it all

As you can see, H&M has once again pulled out all the stops to seduce you. So, if you’re constantly working out, you’ll look good with the band!

For this campaign, the brand has given pride of place to new creations. A sublime jacket for the race. So your upper body will be preserved from cool temperatures. Or even rain if the sun fails you.

Outdoor tights and shorts have also just been marketed by the brand. In editorial, we also fall for the slightly ribbed top.

Same story for the cap. Of course, other items are to be discovered in store. But also on the official site of the Swedish giant.

On a daily basis, stars and anonymous rush to H&M to expand their wardrobes. And the crowned heads also fall for the group’s clothes.

Especially Kate Middleton. Across the Channel, the English revere all the outfits she wears.

Since joining the Windsors, the Duchess of Cambridge has hardly ever made a fashion faux pas. And she respects the protocol to the letter.

Meghan Markle’s sister-in-law often bets on fitted jackets, H&M shirts. But also jeans.

Over the years, Kate Middleton has become a true icon! And she alternates with panache different styles… So, take the seed!