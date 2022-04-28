H&M: Pete Davidson becomes the new face of the men’s campaign!

Pete Davidson has just signed a contract with H&M and becomes the new face of the men’s campaign. Kim Kardashian has much to be proud of.

Good news for Pete Davidson fans. The comedian has just signed a contract with the Swedish brand H&M. He therefore officially becomes the new face of the men’s campaign. MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z!

H&M has more than one trick up its sleeve

It’s no longer a secret! Over the years, H&M has established itself in the world of fashion. And this, thanks to its quality products sold at low prices.

Eh yes ! With each new season, fashionistas rush to the brand’s stores in order to redo their wardrobes. And the least we can say is that in addition to seducing anonymous people, the firm is causing a sensation among celebrities.

Kate Mara, Kirsten Dunst, Alexa Chung… The biggest stars are delighted by the brand’s pieces. But that’s not all ! Far from wanting to rest on its laurels, H&M has also decided to collaborate with them.

From David Beckham to Beyoncé to Madonna. Artists from all over the world have had the chance to work hand in hand with the Swedish group.

If the footballer is known for having put on boxers from Calvin Klein, he also took pleasure in revealing his abs for those of the Scandinavian brand.

Besides, he is not the only one. Laetitia Casta also stripped naked for the sign. Needless to say, H&M has more than one trick up its sleeve.

So much so that in addition to collaborating with actors, athletes and other singers, the king of ready-to-wear has also released collections with renowned designers in the world of fashion.

Among them: Alexander Wang, Isabel Marant, Maison Martin Margiela, Versace and Sonia Rykiel. H&M is top notch. MCE TV tells you more!

Pete Davidson joins the list of muses

Kim Kardashian has much to be proud of of her new boyfriend. Indeed, Pete Davidson has just signed a contract with H&M.

The comedian is now the new face of the new campaign. The latter would aim to capture “the fresh energy of men’s fashion, like freedom of expression and self-confidence” reports Page Six.

A description that seems to fit like a glove to Pete Davidson who is delighted to embark on this new project. “Collaborate to this campaign has been a great experience. We had a lot of fun creating the photos and the content.”

This is what the star of the Saturday Night Live in a recent press release. And to continue as follows: ” The clothes are comfortable and pleasant to wear, that’s what I love about H&M. »

For his part, Henrik Nordvall, director of the unit worldwide sales of H&M menis conquered. ” Pete sums up everything H&M loves in the new male wave, with his self-confidence and his personal style”.

This is not the first time that Ariana Grande’s ex has entered the world of fashion. Indeed, the latter had recently collaborated with Calvin Klein. He had also posed for an Alexander Wang campaign in 2020.