H&M: these pieces to shop urgently during the summer sales!

H&M is unanimous among fashionistas as the summer sales approach. Here are the pieces to shop urgently this season.

H&M is always on top. With the approach of the summer season and especially the sales, the brand is selling essential pieces. Here is the list of items to shop absolutely to have a perfect dressing room. MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z!

Pete Davidson: New face of H&M

It’s no longer a secret. Over the years, H&M has established itself in the world of fashion thanks to trendy pieces sold at affordable prices.

But that’s not all ! The Scandinavian brand has also taken care to collaborate with talented designers. From Alexander Wang to Isabel Marant via Marni, Lanvin or Versace.

The ready-to-wear store is top notch. In addition to working hand in hand with the big names in luxury, H&M also builds its image with the help of public figures.

Among the muses of the firm: Gigi Hadid, Katy Perry, Gisele Bundchen, Olivia Wilde and now Pete Davidson. Eh yes ! Kim Kardashian has reason to be proud of her darling who has just become the new face of the Swedish brand.

An opportunity for him to prove, thanks to H&M, that humor is not his one and only domain. Fashion is indeed one of her skills.

The ambition of this campaign? Capture “the fresh energy of men’s fashion, like freedom of expression and self-confidence”reports Page Six.

Delighted to embark on such a project, the star of Saturday Night Live said in a press release: “Collaborating on this campaign has been a great experience. We had a lot of fun creating the photos and the content.”

He added thus: “The clothes are comfortable and pleasant to wear, that’s what I like about H&M”. For his part, Henrik Nordvall, director of the global business unit of H&M men, is under the charm of the comedian. “Pete epitomizes everything H&M loves about new wave menswear, with his confidence and personal style.” MCE TV tells you more!

Summer sales are fast approaching

As you will have understood, H&M is working hard to make fashionistas happy. And the least we can say is thatas the summer sales approachthe brand has, once again, pulled out all the stops.

Here is the list of parts to get urgently! To start with a black jumpsuit ideal for the season summer. Light and wide, it should make you feel comfortable. His price ? €39.99.

In addition, H&M also offers you to crack for a white cotton blouse short with English embroidery. A very trendy style that has a teardrop closure with a button at the back of the neck and unlined circular sleeves. His price ? €24.99.

And to finish, H&M is also selling a floral dress in linen and cotton. Its round neck, two thin straps and puffed sleeves should make you fall in love. Especially since it only costs 49.99 euros.