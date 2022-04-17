H&M: Top 3 ultra-trendy accessories for sunny days!

In anticipation of the summer season, H&M invites us to discover three accessories that won’t take long to hit the shelves!

Do you absolutely want to achieve your summer look? So discover these three H&M accessories that you can’t miss. With them, it’s a guaranteed top look! MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z.

The top 3 trendy accessories at H&M this summer

Spring is now well established here. Many fashionistas have definitely relegated their winter clothes to the closet.

After down jackets and other coats, the time has come to take advantage of the rising temperatures. Or even to start thinking about our summer look…

Because the months literally go by! And soon, it’s the summer season that will push us to come and do some new shopping at H&M

The brand that just paid for itself the presence of Gigi Hadid for her last campaign advertising will not fail to meet our expectations.

When it comes to fashion, the brand has proven to us more than once that it delivers! So next season, there is no doubt that she can make us happy again.

Are you sure you have what you need to ensure your summer look? Don’t you think it’s missing from your dressing room a little dress that is right on trend ?

If so, then it’s time to hurry to the store to find the prettiest models for your dressing room. And if to perfect your style, you add some accessories ?

To succeed in a beauty treatment, it is impossible to ignore them. Because a well-chosen accessory can transform a style with next to nothing. Have you ever tried to combine a simple little dress with a unique necklace?

Minimalist and chic effect guaranteed! This season, H&M invites us to discover some essential pieces to complete our wardrobe. Discover the top 3 ultra-trendy accessories for you.

Faux-leather tap shoes

An essential element of our summers, the flip-flop is to shoes what the sea is to the beach! It is almost impossible to ignore this summer star.

That’s why H&M has just released a model that easily fits into this top 3. These beautiful flat shoes immediately seduce us with their look and the walking comfort they provide.

With ltheir 1.5 cm thick sole, these open-toed shoes with crossover straps on top have everything to please us. In addition, it is possible to shop them in three colors for the modest sum of 19.99 euros. So, we validate!

Graphic black and white scarf

A piece capable of signing a look on its own, a scarf is more than ever the ideal companion for fashionistas this summer. Worn around the neck, in the hair like a headbandor around the waist as a belt… It does the job!

This season, H&M invites us to discover a model that totally seduced us. This square of fabric with black and white geometric patterns should be able to match a lot of our outfits.

Especially since its price also speaks for itself. In order to shop this 100% polyester scarf, expect to pay only 9.99 euros. Not bad for such a versatile piece!

The pair of polarized glasses

Finally, it is of course impossible to spend a summer without a good pair of sunglasses. To protect our eyes and also ensure a star look, there is no better!

Discover this model at H&M with polarized tinted plastic lenses. These lenses ensure you, among other things, to boost contrasts and reduce glare. Perfect !