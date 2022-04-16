H&M unveils new ultra-affordable modern sneakers!

Want to shop a pair of comfy and affordable sneakers for the season? So go to H&M to discover these sublime sneakers!

For those looking for new slip-on sneakers, H&M has a nice surprise for you. Discover this model with a modern look that has just made its debut in stores at a resolutely hot price! MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z.

A brand at the forefront of trends

What’s new at H&M to compose a look adapted to the season? Spring has now fully set in. And warm winter clothes have definitely given way to lighter pieces.

For several weeks now, the new collection of the brand of which Gigi Hadid became the musee is to come and discover in store.

On the shelves, fashionistas are spoiled for choice to find what’s missing from their dressing room. Whether you’re missing a skirt, a top or even a pair of shoes, H&M necessarily has a piece that can make you happy.

Because all the latest trends are represented by the brand. We know that this is very often fashion designer. And this season confirms it again.

If you are looking to create yourself a style that is both urban, trendy and inexpensive, then you have come to the right address. Come and discover this season the novelties that will mark your spring/summer.

Like this red jacket which is currently making a big hit with customers. Victim of its success, it is even currently out of stock on the H&M online sales site.

Other models are still waiting for you to console you for this temporary absence. Like this black jacket in 100% polyester faux leather, which is inspired by the dressing room of the 80s.

H&M wows us with its basic and versatile sneakers

A great deal to shop for less than 50 euros, and which will do wonders with any of your outfits. Finally, it is important to know what to wear on your feet.

Indeed, not a look can properly be defined without his proper pair of shoes. To compose a look that is both “casual” and urban, H&M is therefore drawing the pair of sneakers you have been waiting for for a long time.

These thick-soled sneakers really have everything to seduce you. Until their price which does not exceed 40 euros. Good news that should please fashionistas who are a bit broke!

Sold in store in three different shades (beige, light beige and dark beige), these fully fashioned sneakers in mesh and imitation leather have a style that seduces us at first glance.

Very comfortable with their 6 cm sole, they ensure total foot comfort. With them, don’t be afraid to walk up and down the city, or to trudge on steep terrain.

This model with lacing on the top allows you, moreover, to test with it all the outfits. Wear these sneakers with your favorite jeans, or with your latest favorite dress bought at H&M.

You can even dare to wear, why not, this pair of sneakers with a chic suit to cleverly break the codes. It’s up to you to find the equation that suits you to upgrade your look.