hoax about hackers and videos

The hoax according to which a elusive hacker, through a special video, would have put a virus into circulation using the file “India is doing“. A real fake news that on our site we have examined in various circumstances in recent years. The last thematic check of our editorial staff dates back to to last February. Already at that juncture it had been a repost, given that in so many circumstances this false alarm had come to the surface. In some cases, even bringing up Argentina.

Ignore the WhatsApp warning on the file “India is doing”: fake news about hackers and videos

How does the fake news regarding WhatsApp and the file “India is doing” that formats smartphones manifest before our eyes? It’s about a alarmist chain, which gravitates around the hoax inherent in the work of a hacker and related video in circulation. Long story short, a viral message believes a video called “India is doing” will hack your phone in 10 seconds. With a lot of warning that it would have been spread even by TG, just to make the whole thing more “ringing”.

As mentioned, it is a message that is circulating again on WhatsApp and other platforms related to the world of social media. No such video has been shared or found on the web, as has been repeatedly stated by the authorities dealing with these events. Therefore, it is evident that the message is in all respects a hoax. They also talk about it abroad.

Going into more detail, it turns out that different versions of the same message are circulating on Facebook. The text, for example, it focuses as mentioned on Argentina, or alternatively on Pakistan, or China. The source believes that a hacker has started circulating a video about the flattening of the COVID-19 curve and, if opened, the file can hack the phone. In today’s case, let’s talk about “India is doing” on WhatsApp.

