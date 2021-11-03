Hobbs & Shaw 2, Dwayne Johnson came up with an original idea for the sequel

Dwayne Johnson confided that he had an original idea for the Hobbs & Shaw sequel: the question is not “if”, but “when”.

Where have you been Hobbs & Shaw 2, which considering the success of the previous chapter and the continuing success of the Fast & Furious, should it be taken for granted? Dwayne Johnson explained to the Jess Cagle Show what the current situation of his career is, fortunately very busy, and what idea he himself had for the sequel, an idea that will take some time. Here are the words of the actor:

I’m at a time in my career when, when my Seven Bucks comes up with a project for me, it must have what we now call the “Moses effect“. It means it must have the force to push all other projects away. To say, Red Notice had the Moses effect. Black Adam had the Moses effect. Jungle Cruise had the Moses effect.[…]

When it comes to Hobbs & Shaw, and we had so much fun making that movie, there’s an idea I had, I called the head of Universal, Donna Langley, I called our writer Chris Morgan, our producer Hiram Garcia. I don’t want to give too much away, but everyone liked it. But it would be theantithesis of what Fast & Furious movies usually are, they go on indefinitely. In this case I wanted and still want to do the definitive Hobbs movie. The one where you watch a man walking away at sunset.