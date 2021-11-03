News

Hobbs & Shaw 2, Dwayne Johnson came up with an original idea for the sequel

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee10 hours ago
0 18 2 minutes read

Dwayne Johnson confided that he had an original idea for the Hobbs & Shaw sequel: the question is not “if”, but “when”.

Where have you been Hobbs & Shaw 2, which considering the success of the previous chapter and the continuing success of the Fast & Furious, should it be taken for granted? Dwayne Johnson explained to the Jess Cagle Show what the current situation of his career is, fortunately very busy, and what idea he himself had for the sequel, an idea that will take some time. Here are the words of the actor:

I’m at a time in my career when, when my Seven Bucks comes up with a project for me, it must have what we now call the “Moses effect“. It means it must have the force to push all other projects away. To say, Red Notice had the Moses effect. Black Adam had the Moses effect. Jungle Cruise had the Moses effect.[…]
When it comes to Hobbs & Shaw, and we had so much fun making that movie, there’s an idea I had, I called the head of Universal, Donna Langley, I called our writer Chris Morgan, our producer Hiram Garcia. I don’t want to give too much away, but everyone liked it. But it would be theantithesis of what Fast & Furious movies usually are, they go on indefinitely. In this case I wanted and still want to do the definitive Hobbs movie. The one where you watch a man walking away at sunset.

Essentially Dwayne Johnson he wants to say goodbye to his Hobbs and wants to close with a bang, a solution that perhaps will thrill the heads of Universal less than he imagines, but which they will hardly be able to deny, given the importance of the star at the box office and beyond. In the meantime, Red Notice will be on Netflix from November 12, while Black Adam will hit theaters in July 2022.
Read also
Black Adam, Dwayne Johnson in a first clip of the film!


Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee10 hours ago
0 18 2 minutes read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

has chosen to age with serenity and to accept wrinkles

October 2, 2021

Mila Kunis shows off her baby bump on the red carpet

4 weeks ago

Charli D’Amelio explained why he now finds it “extremely difficult” to stay on TikTok

July 18, 2021

Rihanna cuts short and goes back to the pixie cut

September 7, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button