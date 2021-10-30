Hobbs & Shaw 2 is still expected, again with Dwayne Johnson

Is Dwayne Johnson really done with Fast & Furious? Yes and no: participation in the spin-off Hobbs & Shaw 2 is still confirmed.

The fact that he said goodbye to Fast & Furious does not mean that Dwayne Johnson has also closed with the spin-off Hobbs & Shaw, the sequel of which has indeed been confirmed.

We know that Johnson has had an altercation with Vin Diesel, and for this he decided to leave the saga of Fast & Furious, in which he entered chapter number 6 and attended the seventh and eighth, but of course not nine. We had not considered, however, that this abandonment only concerned the main line, while the spin-off Hobbs & Shaw was still in the crosshairs of the possibilities for a sequel.

Hiram Garcia, producer and production president of Dwayne Johnson’s production company, Seven Bucks, sheds light on the actor’s upcoming participations in the series, confirming that he will not appear in chapters 10 and 11 but that, instead, Hobbs & Shaw 2, a follow-up to the film directed by David Leitch in 2019, is still a real possibility.

We’re currently trying to figure out what the sequel will be like, but we have some big ideas. After filming Fast 8, DJ made the decision to close the F&F chapter for the obvious reasons for all. He wished the cast well and turned our attention to other projects. So it won’t be in F&F 10 and 11, but that won’t interfere with our plans for Hobbs. Obviously all of those characters exist in the Fast universe and we love that all those aspects of that universe thrive and succeed. We only have specific plans for what we want to do with the Hobbs character and I think fans will love it!

So the plan is to see Hobbs’ character again sooner or later, probably again paired with the Deckard Shaw from Jason Statham: when, however, we do not know.

Read also:



