Hobby asks DT from Saudi Arabia as Martino’s successor in Tri

herve renard is the name of the technician Saudi Arabia and that has attracted the attention of several soccer fans for what he has achieved with his team.

The first great feat of the World Cup was achieved by the Arab team by beating Argentina 2-1 and that opened the eyes of the world to them, where coach Renard has stood out.

That is why before the game between Mexico and Saudi Arabia next Wednesday, the fans have already shown their predilection that Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino not continue in charge of the Tri and that with this start a new cycle.

And for this, soccer fans have expressed on their social networks the fact that the Arab strategist Hervé Renard is being considered as a possibility to lead the Tricolor.

Mexico and Saudi Arabia are going to face each other this Wednesday on the court of lusailin the third duel of the group stage for both squads, and where they seek the pass to Qatar 2022.

Now cold, my shortlist of candidates is going to occupy the bench of Mexico for the next World Cup cycle: Luis Enrique, Hervé Renard and Guillermo del Toro. — Ricardo López Si (@Ricardo_LoSi) November 26, 2022

Hervé Renard to lead Mexico in ITS World Cup? Will Hervé Renard be a kind of contemporary Bora Milutinović? — andrés araujo (@Andraujo) November 27, 2022

I already found the coach of Mexico for the next World Cup cycle: Hervé Renard, now with Saudi Arabia. No wonder they beat Argentina. And the third game is against them! published by @SaudiNT pic.twitter.com/15VVjZVI8M — Gerardo Melin (@elmagazo) November 25, 2022

