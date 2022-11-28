Sports

Hobby asks DT from Saudi Arabia as Martino’s successor in Tri

herve renard is the name of the technician Saudi Arabia and that has attracted the attention of several soccer fans for what he has achieved with his team.

The first great feat of the World Cup was achieved by the Arab team by beating Argentina 2-1 and that opened the eyes of the world to them, where coach Renard has stood out.

That is why before the game between Mexico and Saudi Arabia next Wednesday, the fans have already shown their predilection that Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino not continue in charge of the Tri and that with this start a new cycle.

Gerardo Martino would no longer lead Mexico

And for this, soccer fans have expressed on their social networks the fact that the Arab strategist Hervé Renard is being considered as a possibility to lead the Tricolor.

The fans ask for a more energetic coach for Mexico

Mexico and Saudi Arabia are going to face each other this Wednesday on the court of lusailin the third duel of the group stage for both squads, and where they seek the pass to Qatar 2022.

Renard handcuffed Scaloni during the Argentina-Saudi Arabia match

