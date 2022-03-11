HobbyPremios 2022: all the winners chosen by Hobby Consoles readers and summary of the gala

After a year without a face-to-face celebration, the HobbyPremios 2022 have once again brought together the cream of the crop of the entertainment sector in our country to award the prizes to the best video games, movies and digital platform content that you, our readers, have chosen.

After closing the voting a few weeks ago, and waiting a reasonable time for the last wave of Covid to subside, Today, March 10, the HobbyPremios 2022 have been held, a gala in which awards are given to the best in the video game and entertainment industry.

This is a very special recognition, since It was not chosen by us, but by you, the readers of the magazine and website www.hobbyconsolas.com.

This year, in addition, the gala has been in person again, after last year’s break due to the pandemic and which has served to meet with the entertainment sector and also celebrate, with some delay, our 30th anniversary. An evening that has been special both for us and for the attendees.

This year’s edition of the Hobby Awards took place at the ESNE university schoolwhere we have brought together the main representatives of the video game and digital entertainment industry: PlayStation, Nintendo, Microsoft, Netflix, Disney, Sony Pictures, hardware and PC gaming manufacturers… and many more.

Everything, to be able to give the awards to the favorite games, hardware, movies, series and services of Hobby Consoles readers, with the votes of more than 4000 Hobby Consoles readers and users of www.hobbyconsolas.com.

Thus, we can already say that Resident Evil Village has been chosen the Best Game of 2021 by the readers of Hobby Consoles; PlayStation 5 has won the award for Best Console and Nintendo the award for Best Company of the Year.

In the Entertainment section, Spider-man: No Way Home has triumphed as the Best Movie of 2021. The Best series has been Netflix’s Arcane, based on the video game League of Legends.

We have also had the presence of the deputy mayor of Madrid, Begoña Villacís, who has collected a special prize awarded to the Madrid City Council for its promotion of the Madrid Video Game Cluster, an exciting project to retain talent in the city and make it one of the benchmarks for international development.

All in a gala that has lasted about 40 minutes, and that has been sprinkled with the humor of our colleague Javier Abad, who has once again been the best master of ceremonies you can have. we leave you with complete list of winners of the HobbyPremios 2022.

HobbyPremios 2022: complete list of winners:

Best Action/Sci-Fi Movie: Spider-man: No Way Home

Best animated film: Luca.

Best Horror Movie: A Quiet Place. Part II

Choice Movie: Spider-Man: No Way Home

Best Series 2021: Arcane

Best series of national production: The innocent

Best entertainment platform: Netflix

Best Nintendo Switch Game: Metroid Dread

Best PlayStation 4 Game: Resident Evil 8 Village

Best PlayStation 5 Game: Ratchet and Clank A Dimension Apart

Best Xbox One Game: Forza Horizon 5

Best Xbox X|S Game: Forza Horizon 5

Best PC Game: Age of Empires IV

Best Gaming Accessory: LG 27GN950 Monitor

Best desktop gaming computer: MSI MEG Trident X 11TD

Best gaming laptop: Razer Blade 14

Best video game platform: PlayStation 5

Best company of the year: Nintendo

Outright Best Game: Resident Evil Village

Special Editorial Awards

Faithful to tradition, the writing team at Hobby Consolas has also wanted to present some special awards, which are now classics for us, and with which we want to recognize both the career of a professional in the industry, as well as a development studio in our country. This year the awards went to…

Special Professional Career Award: Gustavo Viúdez, Director of Marketing at Nintendo

Special Award for Best Video Game Spanish Development: Metroid Dread – by MercurySteam

They have also had a special presence of the Business Insider awards, the Axel Springer group’s specialized publication on economics and technology, which highlights the work of companies and professionals in the video game sector with its awards, which this year have been:

Business Insider Award – Better Capitalism: Madrid Video Game Cluster- Madrid City Council

Business Insider Award – CEO Insider: Jorge Huguet – CEO of Sony PlayStation Spain

Business Insider Award – Smart Business: Microsoft

Congratulations to all the awardees! See you next year to choose the best games, movies, series, platforms and services of 2022!