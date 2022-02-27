Hochul removes mask mandate from NYC schools

The governor of New York, Kathy Hochul, announced that – as of March 2 – the mask mandate in New York schools will be lifted.
This new provision will come into force next Wednesday and will also apply to daycare centers attended by children 2 years of age and older.
New York State has 2.7 million students, including nearly one million in New York City.
Hochul referenced the high vaccination rates and the decreasing cases of COVID, as well as the average of 7 days in infections and hospitalizations; and, of course, stressed the consistency with the guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
Last Friday, the government of President Biden significantly relaxed the restrictions on the use of masks to protect against COVID-19; which means that most Americans will no longer be required to wear a mask in closed public places.
The Governor emphasized that, when the mandate is lifted, each local educational district will have the freedom to decide if they will continue to require masks in the classroom.
“There are some counties in New York State that have a higher infection rate. So we will allow you the flexibility to determine the best posture for your county. We encourage you to review this policy and those of the CDC, but we no longer it will be a mandate,” Hochul reported.
The first state president stressed that the state will continue to distribute masks and kits home COVID cases, testing and administering immunizations for students.
