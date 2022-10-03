Entertainment

Hockey Canada case: Drake Batherson cooperates with the investigation

date 2022-10-03
Ottawa Senators forward Drake Batherson has said he will cooperate with investigations into allegations of sexual assault involving 2018 Canadian junior team players.

Batherson spoke to reporters Thursday at the official opening of Senators training camp and said he would not comment further on the investigations.

Hockey Canada, the NHL and police in London, Ont., are investigating allegations that a woman was sexually assaulted by eight players, including members of the Canada Junior Team, following a gold medal gala. team gold.

Batherson and Alex Formenton, another Sens striker, were members of that squad.

Reporters asked Batherson why he did not issue a statement proclaiming he was not involved in the alleged incident, as several other team members did. “I have no comment,” he replied.

The alleged incident, along with another allegation involving the 2003 Canadian Junior Team, put Hockey Canada in hot water

Current and former members of Hockey Canada were ordered to testify before a parliamentary committee on October 4. This will be the third time that leaders of the organization will be called to testify in Ottawa.

Asked about his perspective on hockey culture, Batherson said he was “living his dream.”

“I have fun every day, so I can’t complain,” he added.

For his part, Formenton is a free agent with compensation. Senators general manager Pierre Dorion announced that the forward will not be at training camp until he signs a new contract.

Dorion added that ongoing investigations will not affect negotiations between the Senators and free agents.

