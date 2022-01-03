Hockey fan in the stands saves the manager’s life

From the grandstand he discovers a mole on the neck of the manager sitting on the bench, warns him and saves his life. It is the story that monopolizes the attention in the NHL, the National Hockey League. Nadia Popovici, a Seattle Kraken fan, was in the stands for the match against the Vancouver Canucks on 23 October. The woman noticed a detail on the neck of Brian Hamilton, the Canucks equipment manager. She did everything to attract the attention of the equipment manager and, in the end, managed to get him to read a message written on the note of the phone: the mole on the neck could be a melanoma, essentially wrote the woman.

Hamilton accepted the indication and carried out immediate checks. The diagnosis of the fan turned out to be correct, Hamilton underwent an operation to remove the mole. “He saved my life,” said the Canucks member. Then, on the team’s social media profiles, the message appeared: “I’m trying to find a very special person and I need the help of the hockey community,” wrote Hamilton, eager to meet the person who actually saved his life. life.

“To the woman I’m looking for, I say you changed my life and I want to thank you. Your feelings were correct, that mole on my neck was a malignant melanoma.”

The message was read by the mother of the fan: “She is my daughter, we are subscribers to Kraken, we have seats behind the guest bench at the Climate Pledge Arena”, wrote the lady. From there, downhill road to the meeting which took place in the last hours, on the occasion of the new challenge between the 2 teams. Popovici was tracked down and was able to meet Hamilton, between hugs and masks. The two teams thanked the young woman by giving her a scholarship of 10 thousand dollars: after the degree already achieved, she will be able to continue her studies in medicine.