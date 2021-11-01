Hocus Pocus 2, unveiled the first teaser trailer and the full cast of the expected sequel

– Advertisement –

Prepare your brooms my dear. With exciting and period-themed news, Disney tweeted a new teaser for the upcoming sequel to their 1993 classic. Hocus Pocus, including the reveal of a new cast of stars. We are really ready for Hocus Pocus 2!

Along with the original trio of witches consisting of Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy there will be an ensemble featuring Whitney Peak, Lilia Buckingham, Belissa Escobedo, Tony Hale, Hannah Waddingham, Juju Brener, Froy Gutierrez, Taylor Henderson and Nina Kitchen. Doug Jones, who played the zombie, also returns from the first film William “Billy” Butcherson. The tweet also confirms an earlier announcement that Sam Richardson would be joining the sequel.

The black flame candle is alight to the Sanderson sisters’ delight. Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, & Kathy Najimy shall soon return.

Joined by new faces which you soon will learn. See more of the spellbinding cast in the next Tweet.

The film follows a diabolical group of witches, the Sanderson sisters, who are accidentally resurrected in Salem, Massachusetts – where else, after all – on Halloween night. While it initially received mediocre reviews, with a lukewarm $ 44.9 million at the box office, it has since become a cult classic of millennials, peaking in sales every Halloween.

Disney’s tweet also reconfirms the release date fall 2022 and the release is always scheduled on Disney Plus. Last week, the Providence Journal reported that Hocus Pocus 2 has started shooting in Providence, Rhode Island. The highly anticipated sequel will follow a story in which three young women accidentally bring the terrible Sandersons back to modern-day Salem and are forced to find a way to stop them.

The big studios, not least Disney, have garnered great acclaim in recent years by returning to offer us their timeless classics with live-action films and more, not least the highly anticipated Ghostbusters: Legacy, Cruella which had a huge success and now we’re looking forward to the second chapter and the next remake of Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story, all premiered this year.

