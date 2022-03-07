Hoda Kotb makes an exciting career announcement: ‘It’s amazing’

ads

Today, co-host Hoda Kotb just made an “amazing” career announcement. The longtime co-host announced during the Monday, March 7 episode of NBC’s morning show that her podcast, Making Spaces with Hoda Kotb, will return for season 2 later this month, with Kotb telling her co-stars, “we’re inflated. Guys, it’s amazing.”

Ahead of the upcoming season, which Kotb said is perfect “if you’re having a bad day,” Kotb shared that “every episode, I’ve done a bunch of them, I fill them up. I feel that they are already in the universe». Kotb told viewers that she is “excited” for the upcoming season, adding that each episode “is about getting over something.” Scheduled to premiere on Monday, March 14, Season 2 will bring a new round of special guests, including Amy Schumer, Viola Davis, and former soccer player Emmanuel Acho. The full season 2 guest lineup was not revealed.

“Making Space with @HodaKotb” returns for season 2! 🎧 pic.twitter.com/ObxgqgdTiC

— TODAY (@TODAYshow) March 7, 2022

Making Spaces with Hoda Kotb first launched in September 2021. The podcast focuses on the importance of “making space” in life to find happiness. Each week Kotb brings in a new inspiring guest who shares his personal story of “perseverance and triumph”, Kotb takes listeners “on a journey of life lessons and self-discovery.” Season 1 guests included Pastor Michael Todd of Transformation Church in Tulsa, Oklahoma, bestselling author Suleika Jaouad and Academy Award-winning musician Jon Batiste, as well as bestselling authors Mitch Albom. and Anne Lamott, Michael Todd, Oprah Winfrey. and Maria Shriver, and even Kotb’s Today co-star Jenna Bush Hager.

“I like getting life advice from people and people who have lived amazing lives who are great life coaches, and that’s what it is,” Kotb said when the podcast was first announced. “So I’ve been interviewing people, and I’m not kidding, I have a notepad by my side as they talk and give life advice.”

Making Spaces with Hoda Kotb concluded its first season on February 24. The podcast will return with new episodes starting Monday, March 14. A sneak peek of the upcoming season reads: “Join TODAY’s Hoda Kotb as he continues on a journey of self-discovery and exploration of the resilience of the human spirit. Listen to Season 2 starting March 14.” The podcast is available to listen to wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts, including Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Audible, and Today.com.

ads