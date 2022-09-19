Hogar Magazine, 58 years committed to female well-being

58 years have passed since Hogar Magazine began a path to accompany Ecuadorian women. This medium, founded in 1964, is committed to highlighting the role of women in society, and transforming itself according to the needs of the audience. With a fresh and contemporary image both on paper and in the digital world, Hogar has sought to get closer to the new generations without losing its essence, and beyond a graphic renovation, it has decided to focus on content for the well-being of contemporary women.

The vision of this medium reflects the power and resilience of women, who due to their courage, strength and ability, have become a model of exemplary women, inspiring thousands of Ecuadorians to fight for their goals, and to believe that self-confidence is the biggest boost to go far. The pages of Hogar capture perspectives that understand the diverse realities of today’s women; her fight for her rights, her quest to work on her love for herself and to strengthen her confidence, are some of the aspects that they suggest took significant space both in the axis of the magazine, and in the heart of the modern reader. For this reason, the cover of its anniversary edition featured María Isabel de Lebed, Andrea Rendón, and Verónica Álava, three generations of women who have ventured into the world of communication from different perspectives, but with the same focus: transformation. .

María Isabel de Lebed: Far beyond the screen María Isabel, known for her presence on the Ecuavisa screen for more than four decades, has become an example of trust and seriousness. Her vocation arose when she was a child, at 4 or 5 years old, since she was attracted to reading, and this led her to read aloud to the older students. She began her path towards journalism in a world in which women still did not appear in the media, for which she became one of the pioneers for women who were looking to start in that profession, which, in addition to allowing her a window towards his talent, showed him the realities of society. However, the career that led her to be one of the best-known television figures in Ecuador is not positioned as her only passion. Her desire to find spiritual growth, she built, since she was 17 years old, a fundamental pillar in her life that until now, she puts into practice through yoga and meditation.

Andrea Rendón: A naturalist by nature Andrea has been a communicator for more than 20 years, and from an early age she established a commitment to protecting the environment. She decided to study tourism and focus on local identity, ecology, folklore and history, topics that she is passionate about and that she continues to capture in her networks. She always felt connected to her environment, with the problems that nature faces, and the search for actions that can be carried out by humans to benefit the planet. He has participated in multiple radio programs talking about different aspects that frame his interests, in addition to having been part of projects that benefit communities, such as the one carried out by the ‘No más’ foundation that fights against sexual abuse of children and adolescents. , of which she is an ambassador. Rendón has made his mark in different media, since he not only reached the radio, but also took a step towards newspapers and television. However, beyond the traditional platforms, she has managed to become a well-known influencer, and create a community in networks faithful to her desire to transform the world.

Verito Álava, from comedy to introspection Known as ‘Hello, I’m Verito’, Verónica Álava is a character who has experienced several professional facets during her career: from acting in the theater to her foray into media such as radio and television. Although her humor took over her social media, the type of content she provides to her followers has transformed over the past two years to delve into different topics. With a new goal of knocking on users’ doors through material that touches their hearts, Álava decided to provide tools that help increase Internet users’ self-esteem, and seek an internal evolution of which she sets herself as an example after going through hard times throughout his life. Currently, as a digital figure, he uses his communication skills to transmit encouragement through reflection and comedy, not only speaking in front of the camera, but also organizing motivational workshops, while continuing to train to encourage the personal growth of more users.