Hogwarts Legacy and Gotham Knights will be released in 2022, says the CEO of WarnerMedia – Nerd4.life

Hogwarts Legacy And Gotham Knights will arrive in 2022, the confirmation came this time directly from WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar, commenting on the company’s 2021 financial results and mentioning plans for 2022.

“This mission, this strategy continues into 2022 with a sense of urgency: to launch HBO Max in more countries this quarter and in the annual budget, to launch CNN + and to release a series of highly anticipated games“explained Jason Kilar, will help keep WarnerMedia’s results high.

The message is accompanied precisely by the Images of Gotham Knights and Hogwarts Legacy, which are therefore not explicitly mentioned in Kilar’s speech but are clearly implicit, given that there is talk of highly anticipated games to be released in the course of 2022, in addition to the images that speak for themselves.

We can therefore also take this as a further one confirmation that both titles will arrive this year, barring of course possible inconveniences and unforeseen events: on the other hand, it is not the first time that confirmations in this sense emerge, considering that Warner Bros. has already shown that it considers Hogwarts Legacy and Gotham Knights two titles of the 2022 lineup.