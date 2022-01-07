Hogwarts Legacy Comes Sooner Than Expected? Possible period of exit from an insider – Nerd4.life

Hogwarts Legacy back to the center of rumors with a exit period more precise reported by the insider AccountNGT, which has proved reliable in the recent past, which claims that the new game based on the Harry Potter universe will arrive in the third quarter, or between July and September 2022.

The forecast is quite acceptable, considering that the release in 2022 seems quite probable for Hogwarts Legacy, but being a title that has not yet been seen practically nothing, it would seem more likely a launch towards the end of the year, with the period of theAutumn which is always the one most sought after by publishers for major productions.

This year promises to be particularly rich in terms of Warner Bros., given that Gotham Knights and Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League are also on the program, but it would not be surprising if any of these titles were postponed, also given the trend of the videogame landscape in this moment of crisis given by the reorganization of the works with social distancing.

In any case, the forecasts of AccountNGT are taken into consideration especially after the perfect anticipation of the announcement of Star Wars: Eclipse, with matching title and artwork, so it could be a person (as long as it is a single individual) informed of the facts.

According to the same source, in the coming months we will still see a more complete presentation of Hogwarts Legacy with elements of the gameplay: it seems that the upcoming trailer is destined to show, in particular, the character specific abilities, thus suggesting variations and customizations of these on the style of RPGs.

Shortly before Christmas, the Avalanche team sent us back to 2022 in a sort of greeting message dedicated to the game, hinting at news coming for this year.