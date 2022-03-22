Hogwarts Legacy for PS4 and Xbox One could be left without an update to PS5 and Xbox Series X/S

Hogwarts Legacy, the ambitious open-world role-playing video game set in the magical universe of Harry Potter, is driving some users crazy due to confusion related to its versions. While it is still unknown if the version for Nintendo Switch will be native or arrive in the format CloudVersionadopted by other titles developed by third parties such as Controller Ultimate Editiona recent report from VGC seems to indicate that the PS4 and Xbox One versions will stay no free or paid upgrade to new generation consoles from Sony and Microsoft.

Prices in stores and physical format of Xbox without Smart Delivery

At Best Buy, the title is available for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S at a price of $69.99, while the versions for PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch stay at $59.99. On the other hand, in UK GAME stores we can find that the prices are exactly the same adapted to pounds, while in the Smyths Toys store the versions for the new generation systems are at a slightly higher price than the rest of the consoles. Of course, it is important to clarify that these prices could be subject to change for the launch at Christmas.

As you can see in the image that we have attached, which belongs to GameStop, everything seems to indicate that the Xbox version could be left without SmartDelivery, a technology that allows gamers on Xbox systems to install either the Xbox One or Xbox Series X/S version depending on which console the disc is inserted into. In other words, it seems that the versions of Hogwarts Legacy in the case of Xbox consoles (and probably PlayStation too if confirmed) they are divided unlike other titles like the next LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Sagawhich has the label SmartDelivery in your box.

Will I be able to play the PS4/Xbox One versions on PS5/Xbox Series X/S?

In principle, players who purchased the PS4 and Xbox One versions should be able to play these versions on the new generation consoles. through backwards compatibility what are you offering. However, as we have highlighted, they will not be able to use these versions to upgrade to the improved versions of PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.