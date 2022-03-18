Hogwarts Legacy has so many things that people wonder if there will be micropayments, and there is already an official answer

Avalanche Software’s Chandler Wood has settled the question about the next Warner Bros.

Since last night, Hogwarts Legacy has emerged as the absolute protagonist of the conversation around video games. Not only because the new title of Warner Bros. Games is released on virtually all platforms, but because the extensive gameplay shown in the State of Play has left Harry Potter fans wanting more.

The amount of content AvalancheSoftware taught in the video has not left anyone indifferent but, because it seems to have management mechanics, scenario improvements and extensive customization, fans have been assailed by doubts about whether it will have some kind of micropayment, something that has not left pass Chandler Woodstudio community manager.

There are doubts about the accountants that force us to waitThrough the publication of a message in your personal account of TwitterWood wanted to point out that Hogwarts Legacy will not have microtransactions. A news that fans have received with open arms, although they have continued to insist on why there are then long waits to create potions. Given this, nothing has been specified, but it is speculated that they are simply added accountants to make the experience within the world and the progression of our student more immersive.

The magic of Hogwarts Legacy is coming to PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and Nintendo Switch during the next Christmas, in the absence of yet knowing a specific launch date. To liven up the wait, the studio has delved into the details so that we can better understand how it is played and the story it will deal with within the universe.

