Hogwarts Legacy is at risk of being postponed to 2023 due to development problems, for a rumor – Nerd4.life

Hogwarts Legacy he would not be in good water, for insider Colin Moriarty, and he would risk being postponed to 2023. According to what was reported, there would be gods problems in development, unfortunately not better specified.

Currently, the role-playing game set in the world of Harry Potter is officially scheduled for 2022 on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X. As always, in these cases it is fair to specify that we are talking about rumors , therefore not to be taken as pure gold. After all, it would not be the first time that problems arise for Hogwarts Legacy, a game with a rather complicated processing, according to several behind the scenes.

It was just recently announced that Sumo Nottingham and Red Kite Games are helping with development, which is obviously more complex than previously thought. Many at the time had believed that the two studies had been taken for the final rush, but in the light of this new revelation the scenario changes completely. The reinforcements probably served to try to actually release the game in 2022.

Warner Bros. Games she did not comment on the news and the speculations that have sprung up around her. This is typical for many publishers. After all, it is likely that, in the case of postponement, the situation is not very clear even internally, so it would not make sense to deny or confirm a rumor.