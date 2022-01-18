Hogwarts Legacy postponed to 2023? WB Games confirms the release this year

In the last few hours, there has been talk of a possible postponement of Hogwars Legacy to 2023, suggested by the words of the insider Colin Moriarty. Statements that were short-lived, since one arrived official denial by Warner Bros. Interactive.

Unlikely that this is a direct response to the rumors spread by Moriarty, but the publisher wanted to set the record straight in any case: Hogwarts Legacy is, along with Multiversus, Gotham Knights, Suicide Squad and LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, one of the great WB Games titles to wait for this year.

The previous rumors, moreover, had suggested that the company was finally ready to show new material of the RPG developed by Avalanche, and that Hogwarts Legacy would find space at the PlayStation State of Play which should be held in the first days of February.

According to what was reported by AccountNGT, an insider who correctly anticipated the absence of the game at The Game Awards 2021 and the announcement of Star Wars Eclipse, thethe only reason that could push WB Games to postpone Hogwarts Legacy to 2023 is the excessive crowding of games that could be released at the same time of the year. This allows us to understand that development should be well under way by now, and that any postponement would be linked to strategic market reasons. At this point we just have to wait patiently for news from WB Games and Avalanche.