Hogwarts Legacy ready to be shown, according to a rumor: will it be at TGA 2021?

The Game Awards 2021 are approaching day by day, and here is the name of again Hogwarts Legacy, the adventure set in the world of Harry Potter curated by Warner Bros. Interactive and Avalanche.

Following the official reveal of the RPG inspired by the universe created by JK Rowling, Warner Bros. has kept a certain reserve around the project, deciding not to show other advertising material. However, the wait may be over, if the advances of insider Millie A prove correct.

According to what the source declares in a recent tweet, the publisher would have gods in his hands new “asset” to be presented to the public, however, he has not yet decided when and how to return to propose the RPG. According to what we learn, the concerns that are pushing WB Games to linger are not at all related to the actual material (it could be images, a trailer, a gameplay video), as to the fear of unleashing a backlash addressed to JK Rowling (not involved in the project), which ended up at the center of a controversy with the transgender community. At this point it is difficult to say whether or not the title can make its appearance at the Game Awards 2021, which would certainly represent a showcase of excellence for the title.

Hogwarts Legacy is expected in 2022 on PC, PS5, Xbox Series X | S, PS4 and Xbox One. The latest statements from WB suggest that the title could debut after the film Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets.