Hogwarts Legacy regains its place at the top of the UK charts

Considering Starfield had a day one launch on Game Pass, it’s probably not surprising to hear that the game isn’t proving to be a physical juggernaut, at least in the UK. After a week at the top of the charts, Bethesda’s massive title has fallen to eighth place on the charts, with the ever-popular Hogwarts Legacy once again regaining the top spot.

With Hogwarts Legacy back on top, The Crew Motorfest made its debut in second place in the rankings, ahead of the indomitable Mario Kart 8 Deluxe in third place. After these three, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Grand Theft Auto V, Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga and Minecraft are ahead of Starfield in eighth place. And concluding the top ten are Fae Farm and Red Dead Redemption 2.

Some of the other notable changes are that Street Fighter 6 returns to the list at number 12, Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle somehow climbed to number 20, and Final Fantasy XVI nearly fell off the list once again, falling all the way to number 20. 38th place last. week.

With Payday 3, Lies of P, Party Animals, and EA Sports FC 24’s Ultimate Edition early access phase all launching/starting this week, next week’s rankings will no doubt be very interesting.