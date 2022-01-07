Hogwarts Legacy, release date ‘sooner than expected’: a well-known insider speaks

After returning to school with the acclaimed Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts reunion, it’s time for fans of the imagery shaped by JK Rowling to prepare for another time travel.

Shortly after the confirmation of a collaboration between Sumo Digital and Avalanche for the development of Hogwarts Legacy, a well-known insider in fact pronounces on the possible release window of the title set in the late nineteenth century. From the now well-known profile “AccountNGT“A series of reports arrive. First of all, we point the finger at a new search for personnel initiated by the same Avalanche Software. The software house is in fact currently looking for a Producer expert in the field of localization and who is ready to work on Hogwarts Legacy.

The detail is of particular interest, since generally the location represents one of the last stages of the videogame production process. From this circumstance, it can be deduced that – despite the protracted silence of the press – the game Warner Bros it may indeed be in a very advanced stage of development. This is exactly what it suggests AccountNGT, claiming to have received some information on the scheduled launch date from Hogwarts Legacy. Remaining vague, the insider invites to “wait for it sooner than expected“, then adding that one summer debut window it should be reasonable. To have accelerated the work, he concludes, it would have been the involvement of Sumo Digital, which would have greatly helped the Avalanche team.

To find out more, all that remains is to wait for an owl directly from Warner Bros!