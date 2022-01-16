Hogwarts Legacy risks being postponed to 2023 according to Colin Moriarty

After those on the possible postponement of GTA 5 nex-gen, other rumors come from the web that herald the same fate for another incredibly awaited game, Hogwarts Legacy.

A little over a week ago, an insider spread optimism by explaining that Hogwarts Legacy had a good chance of arriving earlier than expected. In complete contrast, however, today’s indiscretions, coming from the well-known Colin Moriarty, a personality very close to the world of PlayStation, who has over 12 years of collaboration with IGN USA as editor and the foundation of realities such as Kinda Funny and Last Stand Media. Moriarty claimed to have heard completely different voices, which they rather speak of a possible postponement of Hogwarts Legacy to next year.

“I heard behind the scenes that the game won’t be out this year.”, he said during the last installment of his podcast. Unfortunately, the conductor did not disclose anything else, leaving us in a state of confusion that only an announcement from Warner Bros. could dispel. Other rumors, remember, speak of the presence of Hogwarts Legacy at the PlayStation State of Play in February, so we probably won’t have to wait long to understand something about the fate of the role-playing game set in the world of Harry Potter.