Hogwarts Legacy shows us some of Harry Potter’s most famous spells in the State of Play

fans of Harry Potter have many reasons to be in a good mood, the gameplay shown by Avalanche Software and Warner Bros in the last State of Play was something magical, quite a spectacle for a game that seeks to be as big as ambitious. Among the many details that this extensive video left us, our colleagues from Millenium have compiled all the spells that were shown.

action : a spell that allows us to attract distant objects towards us.



avada kedavra – One of the three Unforgivable Curses, a spell that causes the instant death of the one on whom the spell is cast.



Diffindo : with it we can cut anything, both objects and living beings.



Glacius : A versatile spell that uses the icy air that erupts from the wand to attack or defend.



: A versatile spell that uses the icy air that erupts from the wand to attack or defend. Fire: In this case, what comes out of our wand is flames, being able to light different objectives.

Lumos : With this spell we can illuminate our environment using the wand as a flashlight.



Petrificus Totalus : A curse well known to fans, which completely paralyzes our opponent.



Repair : An enchantment to repair damaged or destroyed objects.



Verdimillious : Green sparks will shoot from the wand to reveal occult Dark Arts items, but can also be used in duels.



: Green sparks will shoot from the wand to reveal occult Dark Arts items, but can also be used in duels. Wingardium Leviosa: Probably one of the most famous spells in the series and one of the first to be learned at Hogwarts. With it, we can make objects levitate.

Harry Potter: Hogwarts Legacy gameplay introduced us endless possibilities for the promising adventure and open world title, a game that Avalanche Software has confirmed will not have microtransactions. If you want to know more about the new game of the popular franchise, its studio hasn’t taken long to provide new information about what our gaming experience will be like in Hogwarts Legacy, and remember that in 3DJuegos you can find the keys so that this RPG seems so amazing to us .

