Hogwarts Legacy, trailer ready but Warner Bros. fears controversy over JK Rowling? – Multiplayer.it

The first trailer from Hogwarts Legacy it would be ready, but Warner Bros. seems to be hesitating to publish it because it fears new ones may appear controversy concerning JK Rowling.

The news comes from a insider who seems pretty sure of the information he has. After all, there was talk of a trailer or a new presentation for Hogwarts Legacy already in October, and evidently the works in the meantime have been completed.

“Update on Hogwarts Legacy: the material is ready,” wrote Millie A on Twitter. “They are waiting for the green light from Warner Bros., because they are the ones who have the final say on publication. ”

“The problem is that Warner Bros. fears the arrival of further controversy over JK Rowling. They know it could happen regardless of whether the trailer is shown, but the current mood is between hesitant and worried.”

That said, it is clear that if a presentation of the game is ready, the best stage to show it to the public is that of the Game Awards 2021: the event will be held on the night between 9 and 10 December, starting at 2.00.

And, speaking of magical atmospheres, the news is in the past few hours that Sting will perform with a song from Arcane during the show.