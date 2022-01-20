Hogwarts Legacy will be released in 2022, Warner Bros. reiterates this once again

Last weekend, Colin Moriarty caused Harry Potter fans around the world to worry about the possible postponement of Hogwarts Legacy to 2023. The authoritativeness of the source and the prolonged absence of the game from the scenes have led many people to credit the journalist’s narrative.

Warner Bros. Games, however, did not remain silent to observe, so last January 17 it made it known through its Brazilian division that Hogwarts Legacy is still expected in the course of 2022. For the avoidance of doubt, the company reiterated it again , this time through the pages of Wizarding World, the official site of the world of magic created by JK Rowling.

“The 2022 is also the year that the highly anticipated game from Warner Bros. ‘Portkey Games label, Hogwarts Legacy, will launch. “, we read in the long post in which the Wizarding World team summarized all the news related to the world of magic coming over the next few months, among which the film Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore and the documentary Fantastic Beasts: A Natural History.

In light of this we can say with absolute confidence that at the moment Warner Bros. he has no intention of moving the release of the action RPG to next year. The rumors that they want Hogwarts Legacy among the protagonists of the next PlayStation State of Play, which some well-informed have fixed in February, can therefore take up again.