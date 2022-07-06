Holcim opens its second cement plant and a new corporate image

Responding to a vision of leadership in innovative and sustainable solutions, the cement giant presents its new corporate identity together with the inauguration of the Maya Plant, in Metapán. These actions are a reflection of the permanent transformation of Holcim and at the same time reinforce its objective of making cities greener and infrastructures smarter to improve the standard of living of people around the world.

During the opening event there were personalities such as the Vice President of El Salvador, Félix Ulloa and Oliver Osswald, head region of Holcim LATAM. Photo by Dennis Argueta.



Investment

“$11.6 million is the amount that was used for the construction of the Maya Plant, in Metapán. Through this investment, Holcim will increase the production of clinker, the raw material for cement, to 450,000 tons,” added Gallardo. Thanks to the new plant, Holcim will go from producing 1.2 million tons of cement per year to 1.9 million, that is, an additional 700 thousand tons.

These kinds of investments have paid for the company to continue achieving international recognition, such as its recent certification from the Great Place to Work Institute.



Sustainability

The plant has control sensors that allow processes and raw materials to be monitored and the factory to be operated remotely from the El Ronco Plant. These elements combined with its saving technology prioritize the quality of the cement and care for the environment. These actions respond to the attribute of sustainability, which serves as the main pillar of Holcim’s strategies with which it seeks to become a Net Zero company (with zero net emissions) in the near future.

Holcim El Salvador currently provides direct employment to more than 500 people. Thanks to the plant, 42 additional direct jobs and 100 indirectly have been created. Photo by Dennis Argueta.



progress for all

In addition to environmental aspects, Holcim also considers social ones. That is why it stands out as the first company in the construction sector in El Salvador to adhere to the Women’s Empowerment Principles. As an example of this distinction in the new jobs at the Maya Plant, it has been determined that most of the operational positions have been held by women.

Continuing with the process of permanent transformation, next year Holcim will put into operation a photovoltaic park in alliance with AES in Metapán. This will allow 21% of the company’s energy consumption to be based on a renewable source. Photo by Dennis Argueta.

