“Hold Me Closer”: Britney Spears soon to be back, in duet with Elton John

She will soon make her return to the music scene, but not alone. According to information from Variety and Sky News, Britney Spears recorded a new title “Hold Me Closer”, in a recording studio in Beverly Hills, with Elton John, in July. Grammy-winning producer Andrew Watt, who has worked with Miley Cyrus and Justin Bieber, reportedly oversaw the project.

The duo should cover the hit “Tiny Dancer” by Elton John, released in 1971 and this new song should be unveiled in the coming days.









The singer, in the middle of a farewell tour, posted the title of this new song on Instagram, accompanied by a rose and rocket emoji.

A year marked by events

Britney Spears’ latest album, “Glory”, dates from 2016. But in recent months, there have been many changes in the life of the singer, now 40 years old.



















In November 2021, after months of proceedings and twists and turns, a Los Angeles court decided on Friday to return control of her personal life to the singer by ending the guardianship measure that had weighed on her for thirteen years and that the star called it “abusive”.































The interpreter of “Baby One More Time” suffered a miscarriage last May and married sports coach Sam Asghari on Thursday, June 9. Her ex-husband Jason Alexander, who was married to the pop star for three days in 2004, disrupted the party by breaking into the couple’s property shortly before the ceremony, before being arrested by the police.











