Hold me tight, the enigma of the film explained by director Mathieu Amalric

MILAN – If we were to identify in today’s French panorama a figure who constantly attracts our curiosity for histrionics and chameleonic mastery, we would probably speak of Mathieu Amalric. Sophisticated intellectual revealed to the world by the success of the The diving suit and the butterfly, has been strongly desired over the years by directors of the caliber of Desplechin, Assayas, Téchiné, Polanski, Resnais up to Wes Anderson and Steven Spielberg. And for some time now he has also been behind the camera with great honors, such as a director’s award in Cannes for his Tour. Or as for his recent and enigmatic one hug me tight: try watching the trailer for a while and you will be immediately overwhelmed by the mysterious aura of the film. Clarisse (the Vicky Krieps de The hidden thread And On the island of Bergman) decides one morning to leave, leaving behind her a husband and two children: only from subsequent flashbacks and flashforwards do we discover what is really happening. Here’s what Amalric himself said about the genesis of the film.

THE IDEA OF THE FILM – “Laurent Ziserman, my dear friend, wanted to put on a show, but then had to give up. I remember then that one evening, perhaps as a farewell to his project, she handed me the book from which he intended to draw the show. It was Je reviens de loin, a comedy I did not know, written in 2003 by Claudine Galea. I read it on the train and started crying, sobbing like a baby. It hadn’t happened to me for a long time, I even had to hide my face under my jacket. Then the producers also read the play and were conquered by it, wondering how I would have dealt with the subject of the book which was a priori very literary, sensitive and poetic. And what moreover had never been staged! I really liked this aspect in particular, it was like a call … “

VICKY KRIEPS – “Vicky’s choice for Stringimi Forte was natural from the first nine days of writing on my notebook in Brittany. I arrive in this new house, after driving all night, there is only one table, one bed, one chair. And Vicky comes to visit me at that moment: she really went like this … (of course, I had seen “The hidden thread” shortly before). Her agent tells me that she would be passing by Paris three weeks later and so we met, I gave her the text of Claudine, when I didn’t have a script yet. The next day, as she well remembers, I find her in a garden with her suitcase and it wasn’t even a question of saying “I do” or “I don’t”: the decision had already been made naturally. Vicky and I always say “our movie”, I’ve never felt such an affinity! On closer inspection, it was the first time that I had not been shooting with a partner of mine, a lover, an ex, and this opens other windows … The red line, burning, shared by desire, which finds its exaltation only in work, in the making of a film together, it is very powerful and everything is passed on the screen. Consent in its most erotic form “.

THE TITLE – “The ideal title was Imitation of Life (in Italy The mirror of life), but it had already been taken, while “I come from afar” reminded me too much of a sociological journey. A good practice for me, when looking for titles, is to listen to the songs, a bit like Fanny Ardant ne The Lady of Next Door. At one point the singer Étienne Daho arrived with his song La Nage Indienne. On those notes I had imagined a scene that takes place in a nightclub and it is precisely in that refrain that one says «Hold me tight. If your body becomes lighter, we can save ourselves “, which then turns into:” Squeeze less tightly. If your heart becomes lighter, I will be able to save myself ». In the screenplay «Serre moi (ns) fort» he remained in the balance for a long time… But for once the first choice won! “Serre moi fort” (literally “Hold me tight”, ed) has finally arrived on the clapperboard and has remained there until now “.

Here the trailer of Stringimi Forte: