Hold on… What a push Elon Musk hits Shiba Inu! SHIB

Shiba Inu price predictions are on the minds of traders today as the crypto is on the move following the Elon Musk news. Elon Musk caused a stir in the meme market this morning after it was revealed that he acquired Twitter shares of up to 9.2% in Twitter.

Musk’s investment reignited interest in Dogecoin earlier today. Since the Shiba Inu is among the most popular imitators of Dogecoin, it makes sense for investors to look into it alongside Dogecoin today.

But that’s not the only reason crypto traders are taking another look at the Shiba Inu today. Cryptocurrencies are also moving forward with their metaverse plans. This could result in a rise in utility, which could also drive up the price of cryptocurrencies like Shiba Inu.

The Shiba Inu metaverse includes virtual land that customers can purchase. There are about 100 thousand terrains in the metaverse, but not all of them will be in play. Some will remain unpurchasable to act as public spaces and others are locked away behind levels.