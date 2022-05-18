Hold your breath before seeing Lila Morillo, first wife of “El Puma” Rodríguez, at 81

José Luis “El Puma” Rodríguez is one of the most important Latin singers of all time. The 79-year-old Venezuelan continues to make the public fall in love with him with all his songs performing live, but he does so less and less frequently. He was married twice, the first time to Lilac Morillowho looks like this at 81 years old.

For many years, the interpreter of ‘Hold hands’ has been living in Miami where he enjoys his current wife, Carolina Pérez, with whom he has been married for more than 30 years. The Pumawith the former Cuban model, he had Genesis Rodríguez, who has become an important actress and is the one with whom he has the closest relationship.

The Puma Rodriguez. source file

Prior to his second marriage, Puma was married to Lilac Morillo who was an actress, vedette and Venezuelan singer. She became known for her musical themes framed in the genre of Zulian bagpipes and folklore, from which one of her main hits ‘El cocotero’ emerges. She too, she is known as ‘La Reina del Cocotero’ or ‘La Maracucha de Oro’.

Lila Morillo and her daughters. Source Instagram @lilamorillofans

With Lila Morillo, the Venezuelan singer had two daughters, Lilibeth Rodríguez and Liliana Rodríguez, who also decided to follow in their father’s footsteps and dedicate themselves to singing. However, the relationship they have with Puma is not entirely good and for years they have lost dialogue. This was when the 79-year-old Venezuelan started a family for the second time.

Lila Morillo is seen very active on social networks, who is in charge of sharing images with her daughters and granddaughter. On Instagram, the actress reached 100 thousand followers. Recently, the ex-wife of Puma Rodríguez made a presentation with her two daughters in Miami, on the occasion of her mother’s day, where they sang and danced. However, he was concerned about Lila’s health condition as she cannot walk on her own.