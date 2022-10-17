Entertainment

Hold your breath before you know how much the fortune amounts to the children of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt

Photo of James James3 hours ago
0 2 2 minutes read

The couple that knew how to form Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt It has been one of the most iconic and beloved in the film industry, so much so that they knew how to have a nickname together: Brangelina. Time passed and today things are very different, between the two stars there is a legal dispute over a property that is worth a real fortune and harsh accusations have been crossed between the two; being the biggest problem the 6 children of the couple who are in the middle.

Yes ok Angelina Jolie had already adopted two children at the time of meeting Brad Pitt, he accepted them as his father and wanted Maddox and Pax to bear his last name as well; Furthermore, at the beginning of her relationship with Pitt, Angelina adopted the young Zahara. Later the couple had three other children, in this case biological: Shiloh and the twins Knox and Vivienne. With the successful careers of both actors, the couple managed to accumulate a large fortune, the same that the children will inherit at some point.

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James3 hours ago
0 2 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Lionel Messi sees France and Brazil favorites

1 min ago

Why didn’t Rhaenys kill Alicent and Aegon in House of the Dragon? Answered

11 mins ago

Khloé Kardashian: how much is the starlet’s fortune?

13 mins ago

how to get your legs toned

22 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button