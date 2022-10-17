Hold your breath before you know how much the fortune amounts to the children of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt

The couple that knew how to form Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt It has been one of the most iconic and beloved in the film industry, so much so that they knew how to have a nickname together: Brangelina. Time passed and today things are very different, between the two stars there is a legal dispute over a property that is worth a real fortune and harsh accusations have been crossed between the two; being the biggest problem the 6 children of the couple who are in the middle.

Yes ok Angelina Jolie had already adopted two children at the time of meeting Brad Pitt, he accepted them as his father and wanted Maddox and Pax to bear his last name as well; Furthermore, at the beginning of her relationship with Pitt, Angelina adopted the young Zahara. Later the couple had three other children, in this case biological: Shiloh and the twins Knox and Vivienne. With the successful careers of both actors, the couple managed to accumulate a large fortune, the same that the children will inherit at some point.

In recent years the family Jolie–pitt, has suffered a stormy separation and a conflictive relationship between some of the young people and their father; In fact, on numerous occasions it has been mentioned that the strongest bond with her children is the one that Brad Pitt has with Shiloh. On the other hand, all the children of the couple are very close and in a public way with Angelina Jolie. By fortunethese children should not worry too much about their economic future.

According to the specialized site “Celebrity Net Worth”, Brad Pitt it has in its coffers an impressive fortune that reaches 300 million dollars; this would be about net money, not counting properties, real and personal property, his motorcycle collection, or his cars. With over 20 films to his credit, and many of these being modern classics, it’s easy to see how such a talented actor has amassed such a huge amount of money; that he can surely provide a future how to his children, but how much will the fortune of Angelina Jolie?

The actress, director, businesswoman and film producer has a net liquid capital of 120 million dollars; in the case of Angelina Jolie this lower number than that of her ex-partner is justified by the countless charitable works and humanitarian aid that she carries out. However the ability to make money from Angeline is awesome; according to the same specialized site, she can earn the small fortune 30 or 40 million dollars in a year.

Source: Twitter

Doing some quick calculations we can find the sum of what the children of Angelina Jolie Y Brad Pitt. Thus the things, the fortune of the couple’s children would reach 420 million dollars net; once again it is clarified that only money is being counted, neither properties nor any other good are included in the equation, nor are contracts for intellectual property or image rights.