Entertainment

Hold your breath before you see what Salma Hayek looked like more than 30 years ago

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 26 1 minute read

the mexican actress Salma Hayek 55 years old is one of the great Latin artists who came to Hollywood to succeed with her work. She currently resides in London with her husband, French fashion businessman François-Henri Pinault, and their daughter Valentina.

Salma Hayek She is very active on social networks where she has already accumulated more than 21 million followers from all latitudes and for them she shares photos of her best poses, looks, trips, family moments and previews of her work as an actress or as a producer, a facet that premiered a short time ago.

Source link

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 26 1 minute read

Related Articles

from Margot Robbie turned into Barbie to Ashley Graham’s stretch marks

8 mins ago

Doctor Strange 2: find out if the Illuminati are more powerful than the Avengers | Marvel Movies | MCU | nnda nnlt | SPORT-PLAY

19 mins ago

Recognition of outstanding and generous women

30 mins ago

For this reason, Jason Momoa had to apologize

31 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button