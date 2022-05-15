Hold your breath before you see what Salma Hayek looked like more than 30 years ago

the mexican actress Salma Hayek 55 years old is one of the great Latin artists who came to Hollywood to succeed with her work. She currently resides in London with her husband, French fashion businessman François-Henri Pinault, and their daughter Valentina.

Salma Hayek She is very active on social networks where she has already accumulated more than 21 million followers from all latitudes and for them she shares photos of her best poses, looks, trips, family moments and previews of her work as an actress or as a producer, a facet that premiered a short time ago.

Anyway, Salma Hayek He always becomes a topic of conversation on social networks thanks to his fans who do not lose track of him. Now, a photo of her went viral on the social network of her little bird and apparently it is the one that the actress used to appear at her casting in her adolescence.

Salma Hayek. Source: Terra archive.

“Beautifull! This was the casting photo that she used Salma Hayek in 1995,” one user wrote on Twitter. In the postcard that everyone shared, the actress is seen to be quite simple, she has a sober look, straight black hair, a delicate make-up and few accessories.

Salma Hayek in 1995. Source: Twitter @Palomo22Vip

This postcard of Salma Hayek drew attention because it dates back more than 35 years, when both she and her best friend Penelope Cruz They moved to the city of Los Angeles, leaving their homes and family, to try their luck before the productions of various films, and they succeeded!