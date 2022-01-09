Holdener lines up Vlhova and Shiffrin! – OA Sport

CLICK HERE TO UPDATE LIVE LIVE

9.54: This is the partial classification after the first 15 descents:

1 HOLDENER Wendy SUI 51.49

2 VLHOVA Petra SVK 51.57 +0.08

3 SHIFFRIN Mikaela USA 51.74 +0.25

4 DUERR Lena GER 52.02 +0.53

5 LIENSBERGER Katharina AUT 52.34 +0.85

9.52: The Canadian St-Germain is somehow defended but in the final she loses a lot and is 12th at 2 ″ 11

9.51: Very wide lines for the Austrian Mair who is twelfth at 2 ″ 53 from Holdener. It is a different track than the one that the first ones faced

9.50: A few too many smears for the American Moltzan who closes at 2 ″ 04 from the head, is eleventh

9.47: Now it’s really hard to stay close to the pole and set the right trajectories. The Austrian Gallhuber also suffers a lot and finishes tenth at 1 ″ 67

9.46: Trial not up to expectations for the Austrian Troops who enters eighth place with a delay of 1 ″ 41

9.44: In the final part the Czech Dubovska enters the scene

9.44: Dubovska has a delay of 1 ″ 30 in the intermediate

9.43: The Slovenian Bucik progressively loses and closes in seventh place with 1 ″ 38 delay from Holdener

9.42: Bucik in the intermediate has a delay of 77 cents

9.41: Yesterday’s winner, the Swedish Sara Hector, loses a lot in the final part, closing with a delay of 1 ″ 52, seventh

9.40: Shiffrin is not yet the best, especially in the initial part, but in the second part there are flashes of the American who closes at 25 cents, third

9.39: Shiffrin in the intermediate has 57 hundredths of a delay

9.38: Parallel heat for Vlhova compared to Holdener. The Slovakian fails to take the lead, she is second at 8 cents from Switzerland

9.37: Vlhova has 6 cents advantage in the intermediate

9.36: First place for the Swiss Holdener who manages to do well even in the lower part where the signs are already evident, especially in the first part of the wall. Advantage of 53 cents

9.36: Holdener in the intermediate has 44 cents of advantage

9.35: The track is already ruined, especially in the lower part. The Austrian Liensberger fights but suffers a delay of 32 cents, is second

9.34: In the intermediate Liensberger has a delay of 16 cents

9.33: The Swedish Swenn Larsson continues to lose even in the second part of the race, finishing second with 38 hundredths of a delay

9.33: Swenn Larsson is 18 cents late in the intermediate

9.31: Some braking too much for Lena Duerr especially in the upper part. 52 ″ 02 the first time of reference for the German

9.30: Michelle Gisin exits at the third door. Classic fork for Switzerland

9.29: Clouds on the sky of Kranjska Gora, snow threatens, -5 ° at the start

9.28: The first heat will be traced by Petra Vlhova’s coach Mauro Pini, the second by the Austrian coach Hannes Zoechling

9.27: This is the list of starters of the Kranjska Gora slalom:

1 516284 GISIN Michelle 1993 SUI Rossignol

2 206355 DUERR Lena 1991 GER Head

3 506146 SWENN LARSSON Anna 1991 SWE Head

4 56388 LIENSBERGER Katharina 1997 AUT Rossignol

5 516280 HOLDENER Wendy 1993 SUI Head

6 705423 VLHOVA Petra 1995 SVK Rossignol

7 6535237 SHIFFRIN Mikaela 1995 USA Atomic

8 506399 HECTOR Sara 1992 SWE Head

9 565401 BUCIK Ana 1993 SLO Salomon

10 155728 DUBOVSKA Martina 1992 CZE Voelkl

11 56315 TROOPS Katharina 1996 AUT Fischer

12 56367 GALLHUBER Katharina 1997 AUT Atomic

13 539909 MOLTZAN Paula 1994 USA Rossignol

14 56333 MAIR Chiara 1996 AUT Voelkl

15 107427 ST-GERMAIN Laurence 1994 CAN Rossignol

16 56253 HUBER Katharina 1995 AUT Fischer

17 385096 POPOVIC Leona 1997 CRO Voelkl

18 106961 MIELZYNSKI Erin 1990 CAN Atomic

19 107798 NULLMEYER Ali 1998 CAN Atomic

20 196806 NOENS Nastasia 1988 FRA Salomon

21 426043 TVIBERG Maria Therese 1994 NOR Head

22 426100 HOLTMANN Mina Fuerst 1995 NOR Voelkl

23 225518 GUEST Charlie 1993 GBR Fischer

24 565491 DVORNIK Neja 2001 SLO Fischer

25 56344 SPORER Marie-Therese 1996 AUT Atomic

26 506583 SAEFVENBERG Charlotta 1994 SWE Rossignol

27 307493 ANDO Asa 1996 JPN Atomic

28 507168 AICHER Emma 2003 GER Head

29 565471 HROVAT Meta 1998 SLO Salomon

30 6535773 O BRIEN Nina 1997 USA Rossignol

31 6295165 ROSSETTI Marta 1999 ITA Head

32 516426 STOFFEL Elena 1996 ON Dynastar

33 107747 SMART Amelia 1998 CAN Atomic

34 385116 LJUTIC Zrinka 2004 CRO Rossignol

35 507018 RASK Sara 2000 SWE Rossignol

36 6536171 HENSIEN Katie 1999 USA Rossignol

37 385092 KOMSIC Andrea 1996 CRO Atomic

38 415205 HUDSON Piera 1996 NZL Dynastar

39 486028 GORNOSTAEVA Anastasia 1999 RUS Rossignol

40 507049 CEDER Liv 2001 SWE Rossignol

41 6536851 ZIMMERMANN Zoe 2002 USA

42 6295752 MATHIOU Sophie 2002 ENG Rossignol

43 6536626 RESNICK Allie 2001 USA

44 516530 GOOD Nicole 1998 SUI Stoeckli

45 198176 LAMURE Marie 2001 FRA Rossignol

46 56427 LORENZ Bernadette 1998 AUT Voelkl

47 665009 SHKANOVA Maria 1989 BLR Augment

48 299983 GULLI Anita 1998 ITA Voelkl

49 185493 POHJOLAINEN Pink 2003 FIN Atomic

50 155962 SOMMEROVA Elese 2001 CZE

51 516522 MACHERET Valentine 1998 SUI Voelkl

52 197931 LACHEB Kenza 1998 FRA Salomon

53 565488 TOMSIC Nika 2000 SLO Head

54 565384 DVORNIK Pika 1992 SLO

55 565501 OPLOTNIK Anja 2002 SLO

56 185475 PYKALAINEN Erika 2001 FIN Atomic

57 185497 HENRIKSSON Charlotte 2003 FIN Atomic

9.25: The three blue at the start, therefore, will all take to the track after number 30, with the aim of qualifying for the second heat. Marta Rossetti with 31, Sophie Mathiou with 42, Anita Gulli with 48.

9.23: Italy, which already has to do without Martina Peterlini, the best of the blue so far, who got a serious injury before Christmas and will miss the rest of the season, will not have Federica Brignone struggling with some problems at the start physicist and Lara Della Mea who announced yesterday afternoon the forfeit for a non-indisposition

9.21: “Unsustainable situation, not from the World Cup! This is Petra Vlhova’s comment on the conditions of the Kranjska Gora track which once again raised a lot of controversy. Snow preparation is not up to par according to many athletes and technicians, a problem that must be addressed as soon as possible

9.18: A very important factor will be that of absences due to Covid and beyond. The Swiss Meillard, Danioth and Rast, the Norwegian Stjernesund, the Austrians Gritsch and Brunner, the Slovenian Slokar, the Americans O’Brien and Hurt, the Canadian Remme, the Swedish Fermbaeck, Fjallstroem, Bostroem Mussener and Aronsson Elfman and the blue Vera Tschurtschenthaler

9.14: On paper the others, once again, will fight for the third step of the podium, starting with Wendy Holdener who extended the series of podiums without a win in the World Cup in Zagreb, up to the luxury outsiders Lena Duerr, Katarina Liensberger, Michelle Gisin, Katharina Truppe or Sara Hector.

9.10: This is the ranking of the women’s special World Cup:

1. Petra Vlhova (Slovakia) 480

2. Mikaela Shiffrin (USA) 340

3. Katharina Liensberger (Austria) 262

4. Wendy Holdener (Switzerland) 241

5. Lena Duerr (Germany) 202

9.06: The challenge at the highest level is renewed between the leader of the specialty cup Petra Vlhova who has won four of the five slaloms disputed so far and maintains an excellent condition of form and the American Mikaela Shiffrin, who returned to the great with the second place in Zagreb after the stop imposed by Covid which forced her to skip the two Lienz races.

9.03: The narrow gates specialists will be in action on the Slovenian snows of the “Podgoren 3” for the slalom that will close the program of the two Slovenian days, set up to replace the weekend in Maribor

9.00: Good morning to the friends of OA Sport and welcome to the live broadcast of the Kranjska Gora slalom valid for the 2021-2022 Alpine Ski World Cup

Good morning to the friends of OA Sport and welcome to LIVE LIVE of the Kranjska Gora slalom valid for the 2021-2022 Women's Alpine Ski World Cup. The specialists will be in action on the Slovenian snows of the "Podgoren 3" for the slalom that will close the program of the two Slovenian days, set up to replace the weekend in Maribor. Many absences between injuries and athletes who have been stopped by Covid-19.

The leitmotif of this phase of the season, studded with technical competitions, is the top-level challenge between the leader of the specialty cup. Petra Vlhova who has won four of the five slaloms so far disputed and maintains an excellent condition of form and the American Mikaela Shiffrin, returned in a big way with second place in Zagreb after the stop imposed by Covid which forced her to miss the two races in Lienz. On paper, the others, once again, will fight for the third step of the podium, starting from Wendy Holdener who extended the series of podiums in Zagreb without a victory in the World Cup, up to the luxury outsiders Lena Duerr, Katarina Liensberger, Michelle Gisin, Katharina Truppe or Sara Hector.

A very important factor will be that of absences due to Covid and beyond. The Swiss Meillard, Danioth and Rast, the Norwegian Stjernesund, the Austrians Gritsch and Brunner, the Americans O’Brien and Hurt, the Canadian Remme and the Swedish Fermbaeck, Fjallstroem, Bostroem Mussener and Aronsson Elfman will be missing.

Italy, which already has to do without Martina Peterlini, the best of the blue so far, who got a serious injury before Christmas and will miss the rest of the season, will not have Federica Brignone struggling with some physical problems at the start. Lara Della Mea who announced yesterday afternoon the forfeit for a non-indisposition. The three blue at the start, therefore, will all take to the track after number 30, with the aim of qualifying for the second heat. Marta Rossetti with 31, Sophie Mathiou with 42, Anita Gulli with 48.

The first heat will start at 9.300, the second at 12.30.

