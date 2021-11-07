holders arrested and concrete blocks at the entrance- Corriere.it

from Claudio Del Frate

The exercise refused to apply the green pass rules, the police intervene. The judiciary, while acknowledging that violations have been committed, considered the measures excessive

The police of the Canton of Valais, Switzerland, not gone for the subtle: grappling with a restaurant that brazenly disobeyed anti-Covid regulations, has the three owners arrested of the exercise and just to be sure that the provisions of the law were respected he placed some concrete blocks in front of the entrance of the room. Extremely drastic measure, whose echo has been multiplied by social networks but which is causing discussion. Also the judiciary he considered the handcuffs and concrete barriers rather over the top: so much to have both measures canceled , while acknowledging that the owners of the restaurant had a casual attitude – so to speak – towards the law.

We are a Zermatt, a popular ski and holiday resort at the foot of the Swiss side of the Matterhorn. The government of Bern, like the rest of Europe struggling with the need contain the pandemic, operate two levers: vaccinations and distancing measures in public places. Since the whole world, a country known all over the world for order and cleanliness, has its disobedient. Among them are the owners of the Walliserkanne restaurant of Zermatt. Who declare clearly that they do not think about asking their customers for the green pass: one rebellion put on the streets without pretense in front of which the authorities of the Canton of Valais, competent for the territory, cannot close their eyes. So, after a few reminders, they first intervene by ordering the closure of the Walliserkanne; then, as the owners scoffed at the stop, organizing aperitifs on the doorstep of the restaurant, taking the owners (husband, wife and child) to prison. What’s more: they have been placed in front of the entrance to the club concrete cubes to prevent anyone from ever thinking of circumventing the law again.

The movement no vax and no green pass (minority but noisy in Switzerland as in other European countries) takes sides in defense of those arrested, another slice of public opinion instead applauds the intervention of the authority. In short, the classic theme that seems made especially for polarize judgments. A word of mediation puts it there review court, called to evaluate the reconfirmation of the two restrictive measures (prison and concrete blocks): the judges considered imprisonment not justified freeing the three suspects and ordering the removal of the barriers in front of the restaurant. At the same time for the Court they exist strong suspicions that the defendants have committed crimes; therefore the preventive measure was attenuated. To the holders of the Walliserkanne was commercial license suspended and the restaurant is closed to the public. The prosecutor announced that he would not appeal.