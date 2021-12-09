Holding back sneezing: never do it | It can be very dangerous

Holding back sneezing involves blocking what is a convulsive reflex to expel air from the lungs through the nostrils and mouth.

It is a practice that can trigger several risks.

It can be the consequence of a cold or a flu, an allergy.

But in the same way sneezing can be the expression of an irritation, or one irritative state due to a physical element such as dust, or exposure to strong sunlight.

So sneezing is a reflex aimed at expelling air from the lungs. Sometimes we can be tempted to keep us from sneezing for various reasons, however, it is an almost uncontrollable defense system of our organism that has the function of eject entities which irritate the mucous membrane of the nose and eliminate germs.

In other words, holding back a sneeze is definitely not advisable for our health.

The air that comes out when you sneeze can reach an average speed of 70 kilometers per hour, up to 100 kilometers per hour!

According to the results of some researches, a sneeze can reach about 8 meters.

Therefore, more than in the past, now more than ever considered the pandemic, it is advisable to use disposable handkerchiefs to avoid the spread of infections, or the classic elbow.

Because sneezing shouldn’t be held back

Although it is in the middle of the winter season, with a greater chance of sneezing due to colds, it is important to reiterate how important it is do not repress the reflex act because the effect of sneezing performed “inside” can cause:

the rupture of capillaries

hemorrhages in the ocular conjunctiva or eardrum

nosebleeds

dizziness

earache

inflammation of the nasal passages or eardrum

impaired hearing

Also in extreme cases, when the restrained sneeze is of extreme violence it can involve theat throat perforation.