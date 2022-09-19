Holguín Airport Notice to Cuban and International Travelers

The “Frank País” International Airport of Holguín, published through its official channels an important notice for Cuban and international travelers who use its air terminal or require last-minute information about a specific flight that occurs through its facilities.

“We inform you that due to the replacement of the Telephone Board to modernize the Services, the number that will be available for International Information will be 24 474630 for the next 72 hours. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause,” they said through their social networks.

As for the Customs of this terminal, they inform that attention to the population from Customs, by telephone is 24481801 (with the department of Legal Affairs and Attention to the Population). It also has another exchange channel, to clarify doubts, through the

email: [email protected].

This month it was also learned through them that the Panamanian company Copa Airlines is not scheduled to restart its connections with Holguín, at least for the remainder of the year. Faced with several questions from users, the terminal itself pointed out that “there is nothing planned for the remainder of the current year.”

MORE DETAILS OF FLIGHTS IN HOLGUÍN AIRPORT

Copa Airlines has several frequencies to Cuba, especially to Havana, with several daily connections, and others to the Santa Clara airport, in the center of the island, with two frequencies a week. The company has ticket sales offices in these two provinces and also in Holguín, but in the latter it has not reactivated flights. That is something that travelers from that eastern province have been asking for.

At the beginning of September, from this Holguin air terminal they also detailed: “The airport has hours from 7 am to 12 at night, but due to the biosecurity protocol measures due to the pandemic, access to the Terminal is at the start time. of the check-in and only reserved passengers”.

However, Holguín Airport does have a lot of activity during these months of the year, where international tourism tends to rise. For example, they have charters from Tampa and Miami several times a week. Flights with Air Century, to Nicaragua, with a stopover in the Dominican. Connections from Germany, Italy, Canada and Mexico.